2022 NCAA Women’s Championships Day 1 Scoring Analysis

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

200 Medley Relay

As seeded, Virginia got the meet started by winning the 200 medley relay (1:31.81) with Gretchen Walsh (22.81), Alexis Wenger (26.08), Lexi Cuomo (22.72), and Kate Douglass (20.55), picking up 40 points for the Cavaliers.

The top five teams all finished as seeded with NC State in 2nd, Ohio State in 3rd, Alabama in 4th, and Texas in 5th.

Michigan was projected to finish 8th and placed 6th and picked up four more points than their seed, 26 points versus 22 points. Cal also moved up from their 9th place seed on the psych sheet to pick up 24 points by finishing 7th. Louisville was not seeded to score in this event, but finished 8th with 22 points. Also moving up was USC from their projected 11th place to finish 9th with 18 points.

Stanford was seeded 7th, but finished 10th. Stanford was projected to pick up 24 points in this event, but instead received 14.

Tennessee was seeded 6th, but finished 11th, picking up 12 points instead of 26. UNC finished 12th, instead of 13th, picking up an extra point than projected. Northwestern was 13th, receiving 8 points instead of their projected 14.

Georgia was not projected to score, but picked up 6 points by finishing 14th. Indiana was 15th, picking up an additional 2 points from their 16th seed. Rounding out the scoring was Arizona, finishing 16th with two points after being projected to not receive any points.

Florida State was projected to pick up 10 points for 12th, but finished 19th. Also projected to score was Auburn in 15th, but finished 23rd.

800 Freestyle Relay

Stanford held onto the 1st place seed, finishing 1st and picking up 40 points for the Cardinal (6:48.30). The winning lineup featured: Torri Huske (1:41.93), Taylor Ruck (1:40.49), Regan Smith (1:43.45), and Brooke Forde (1:42.53).

Virginia finished 2nd as projected, picking up 34 points for the Cavaliers. In 3rd was Cal. The Golden Bears were seeded 5th, but finished 3rd, picking up 32 points instead of 28.

Texas finished as projected in 4th, picking up 30 points for the Longhorns. Georgia finished 5th, scoring 28 points versus the seeded 6 points. In 6th was Florida, picking up 26 points instead of their projected 4 points for 15th place.

Louisville finished 7th, scoring 24 points, versus their projected 10 points. Tennessee was projected to score 32 points in this event with their 3rd place seed, but finished 8th with 18 points. Kentucky was projected to score 26 points, but finished 9th collecting 18 points.

In 10th was Wisconsin, collecting 14 points versus their seeded 12 points. Arizona State finished 11th with 12 points, compared to their seeded 2 points. NC State was 12th with 10 points, the Wolfpack was seeded to collect 14 points.

Alabama finished 13th with 8 points; on the psych sheet they were not projected to score. Ohio State picked up 6 points, finishing 14th. The Buckeyes were seeded to collect 24 points. Indiana collected 4 points in 15th place, after being seeded to collect 22 points.

Rounding out the scoring teams was Virginia Tech, finishing 16th and picking up 2 points.

Michigan was seeded to pick up 18 points, but finished in 17th and did not score.

Team Scores Through Day 1