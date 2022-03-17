Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Old Daniel Diehl Swims 1:41.92 SCY 200 Back, #5 All-Time for 15-16

by Anya Pelshaw 0

March 16th, 2022 Club, News, YMCA

2022 East Field South District Championships

  • Carllisle, PA
  • March 11-13, 2022
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Mobile: “2022 East Field South District Championships”

Combined Scores

  1. Western Branch YMCA 4241
  2. Y in Central Maryland 3569
  3. Spy Greater Annapolis YMCA 2509
  4. Fairfax County YMCA in Reston 1677.5
  5. Richard A Henson Family YMCA 1504

Boys Scores

  1. Western Branch YMCA 2187
  2. Y in Central Maryland 1716
  3. Spy Greater Annapolis YMCA 1237
  4. Cecil County YMCA 810.5
  5. Fairfax County YMCA in Reston 647

Girls Scores

  1. Western Branch YMCA 2054
  2. Y in Central Maryland 1853
  3. Spy Greater Annapolis YMCA 1272
  4. Richard A Henson Family YMCA 1037
  5. Fairfax County YMCA in Reston 1030.5

16-year-old Daniel Diehl of Cumberland Maryland YMCA highlighted the YMCA meet winning all seven of his events. 

Diehl dropped almost three and a half seconds off of his previous best time of 1:45.36 from November 2021 to win the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:41.92. That time moves him from #61 to #5 all-time in the 15-16 age group. 

Top All-Time 15-16 Boys SCY 200 Backstroke

  1. Ryan Murphy 1:40.90
  2. Carson Foster 1:41.66
  3. Josh Zuchowski 1:41.68
  4. Destin Lasco 1:41.77
  5. Daniel Diehl 1:41.92

He also dropped 0.06 seconds in his 100 freestyle to earn a new best time of 43.31. His previous best of 43.38 was from December 2021 at Winter Juniors. That time keeps him at #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group, behind names such as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Hoffer, Drew Kibler, and Sam Hoover

Diehl also earned a best time in the 100 butterfly. His previous best of 48.29 was from January 2022. He won in a time of 47.55. That winning time places him tied for #35 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Prior to this meet, Diehl was not within the top 100 of the event.

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

