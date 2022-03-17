16-Year-Old Daniel Diehl Swims 1:41.92 SCY 200 Back, #5 All-Time for 15-16

2022 East Field South District Championships
- Carllisle, PA
- March 11-13, 2022
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Mobile: “2022 East Field South District Championships”
Combined Scores
- Western Branch YMCA 4241
- Y in Central Maryland 3569
- Spy Greater Annapolis YMCA 2509
- Fairfax County YMCA in Reston 1677.5
- Richard A Henson Family YMCA 1504
Boys Scores
- Western Branch YMCA 2187
- Y in Central Maryland 1716
- Spy Greater Annapolis YMCA 1237
- Cecil County YMCA 810.5
- Fairfax County YMCA in Reston 647
Girls Scores
- Western Branch YMCA 2054
- Y in Central Maryland 1853
- Spy Greater Annapolis YMCA 1272
- Richard A Henson Family YMCA 1037
- Fairfax County YMCA in Reston 1030.5
16-year-old Daniel Diehl of Cumberland Maryland YMCA highlighted the YMCA meet winning all seven of his events.
Diehl dropped almost three and a half seconds off of his previous best time of 1:45.36 from November 2021 to win the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:41.92. That time moves him from #61 to #5 all-time in the 15-16 age group.
Top All-Time 15-16 Boys SCY 200 Backstroke
- Ryan Murphy 1:40.90
- Carson Foster 1:41.66
- Josh Zuchowski 1:41.68
- Destin Lasco 1:41.77
- Daniel Diehl 1:41.92
He also dropped 0.06 seconds in his 100 freestyle to earn a new best time of 43.31. His previous best of 43.38 was from December 2021 at Winter Juniors. That time keeps him at #8 all-time in the 15-16 age group, behind names such as Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Hoffer, Drew Kibler, and Sam Hoover.
Diehl also earned a best time in the 100 butterfly. His previous best of 48.29 was from January 2022. He won in a time of 47.55. That winning time places him tied for #35 all-time in the 15-16 age group. Prior to this meet, Diehl was not within the top 100 of the event.