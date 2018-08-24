NCAA Swimming Lands ‘F’ Grade for Lack of Women Coaching Female Teams

Last week the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota published its annual findings on women coaching women’s teams at the NCAA level.
- Head Coaches of Women’s Collegiate Teams Report – Division I
- Head Coaches of Women’s Collegiate Teams Report – Division III
Prepared by Tucker Center co-director Nicole M. LaVoi, Ph.D, the reports highlight the percentage of women’s teams coached by female coaches at all three NCAA levels. LaVoi’s findings show that swimming and water polo are among the sports with the fewest female head coaches of female teams.
LaVoi used a sample of 3517 head coach positions of women’s teams from 349 Division I schools. She noted that of those total positions available, five were unfilled at the time of data collection (November 2017 – January 2018), which results in a final sample of 3512 for analysis.
She found that women held 1463 of the 3517 (41.7 percent) head coaching positions for DI women’s teams in general – up a few tenths of a percent from last year. However, the numbers for swimming, diving and water polo are much lower than the general population, at 17.9, 22.9, and 21.9 percent, respectively.
For DIII, of the 4197 positions sampled, women held 45.7 percent of women’s team head coaching positions. For swimming, diving, and water polo, those numbers were just 26.1, 28.7, and 22.2 percent, respectively.
The following charts show the grades of women’s teams only.
GRADE BY SPORT FOR PERCENTAGE OF FEMALE D-I HEAD COACHES FOR 2017-18
|GRADE
|Sport
|A 100-70
|
Lacrosse (91.2%), Rugby (85.7%)*, Field Hockey (84.2%), Equestrian (76.5%)**
|B 69-55
|
Softball (65.3%), Golf (64.4%), Basketball (59.8%)
|C 54-40
|
Gymnastics (54.0%), Bowling (51.4%), Triathlon (50.0%)*, Volleyball (46.8%), Rifle (43.8%)**
|D 39-25
|
Beach Volleyball (38.5%), Rowing (38.4%), Tennis (37.3%), Ice Hockey (29.2%), Soccer (28.1%)
|F 24-0
|
Fencing (23.1%), Diving (22.9%), Water Polo (21.9%), Cross Country (20.2%), Nordic Skiing (20.0%)*, Squash (20.0%)*, Swiming (17.9%), Track (17.7%), Alpine Skiing (9.1%)**
*Offered by ten or fewer schools; **Offered by twenty or fewer schools
GRADE BY SPORT FOR PERCENTAGE OF FEMALE D-III HEAD COACHES FOR 2017-18
|GRADE
|Sport
|A 100-70
|
Field Hockey (96.4%), Equestrian (88.9%), Lacrosse (84.4%)
|B 69-55
|
Beach Volleyball** (66.7%), Softball (65.3%), Volleyball (62.9%), Basketball (60.9%), Gymnastics (57.1%)
|C 54-40
|
Rifle* (50.0%), Ice Hockey (46.3%), Rowing (43.2%), Soccer (41.8%), Bowling (40.0%)
|D 39-25
|
Fencing (33.3%), Rugby**** (33.3%), Diving (28.7%), Alpine Skiing (28.6%), Nordic Skiing (27.3%), Tennis (26.6%), Swimming (26.1%)
|F 24-0
|
Squash (23.5%), Water Polo (22.2%), Golf (21.9%), Triathlon*** (20.0%), Cross Country (19.7%), Track (17.8%), Wrestling**** (16.7%)
*Only offered at two schools; **Only offered at three schools; ***Only offered at five schools; ****Only offered at six schools
The full reports also grade individual conferences, discuss the larger implications of hiring female coaches, and include ways to promote the hiring of women.
Sexism may play a role here, but I’m not sure a percentage-to-grade system is totally fair. Women, on average, have different interests and temperaments that may impact their desire to coach certain sports. As an example, the average woman is far less physically aggressive than the average man, so the low grade for wrestling shouldn’t be much of a surprise. You’d truly need a multivariate statistical analysis to determine what’s a product of biology and what factors are more sinister.
Is this a reflection of merit or sexism? If women should be hired because they are women isn’t that a form of sexim?
I see this argument a lot. And I know that it’s an easy out. But let’s put aside our preconceived notions here. When we’re comparing then coaches of women’s sports across NCAA swimming…what is fundamentally different about swimming than the sports of lacrosse or field hockey or softball or golf or basketball where those sports are doing considerably better than swimming? What makes female field hockey coaches considerably more qualified in their sport than female swimming coaches? If you can answer that, then maybe you’ve rooted out a layer of institutionalized sexism. Is it self-perpetuating? Are all the people at the top men, so they don’t promote women to get the experience they need? More women are swimming than men,… Read more »
Correlation does not imply causation.
Exactly. Basic economic principles at play here; I wish more people spent the time to learn them.
I looked through the D1 report linked in this article and it is clear the author(s) didn’t dive that deep in to the data. One glaring omission, where is the data on the application process, and more importantly the male to female ratio of applicants for these coaching positions??
I’m hoping that maybe these are just summaries of the full reports? I wouldn’t call a 6 page report “comprehensive”
Got it. So no matter what information you’re presented with, unless you receive a letter drafted by Mark Emmert and signed by Gregg Troy, Greg Meehan, Eddie Reese, and Braden Holloway, where they all agree to hire no more than 1 female coach per staff, there is not a single piece of information that will ever appear that will convince you that there is sexism in hiring women. That’s a really depressing way to go to life, to just make up your mind at some point and never waver. But, it’s your prerogative to be that way. It’s also my prerogative to not worry about your opinion, since it’s not founded on anything real or substantive. (Unless you’re a coach… Read more »
That’s not at all what I said.
We have the same goal- we both want a more fair representation of women in coaching positions. I just don’t believe that “fair” necessarily means 50/50 ratio across the board. Some positions may attract more women, while others more men.
But correlation also doesn’t imply a lack of causation. Correlation warrants more investigation to determine if causation does in fact exist.
Experimental results aren’t easily possible. You can’t set up 100 double blind coaching staffs and see who gets hired. Maybe you could sit swim coaches down for interviews with voice-modulated individuals and see how their hiring practices change as compared to when they know the gender of the interviewee. I can’t imagine many real coaches will submit to that.
That’s completely fair. I’m just usually an advocate of not jumping to the worst conclusions. The statistics may never be completely settled (as is the case in most social science research) but these questions need to be explored carefully without ideological preconceptions. And I strongly believe that a letter grade system based purely on the numbers is not the way to do that- wrestling is a good example, for the reasons I’ve detailed above.
Women who are as qualified for jobs are usually passed over by men.
based on what
When I was at Georgetown in the early 00s, we had something even more rare…a female head coach of a MEN’S D1 team