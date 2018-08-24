NCAA Swimming Lands ‘F’ Grade for Lack of Women Coaching Female Teams

Last week the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota published its annual findings on women coaching women’s teams at the NCAA level.

Prepared by Tucker Center co-director Nicole M. LaVoi, Ph.D, the reports highlight the percentage of women’s teams coached by female coaches at all three NCAA levels. LaVoi’s findings show that swimming and water polo are among the sports with the fewest female head coaches of female teams.

LaVoi used a sample of 3517 head coach positions of women’s teams from 349 Division I schools. She noted that of those total positions available, five were unfilled at the time of data collection (November 2017 – January 2018), which results in a final sample of 3512 for analysis.

She found that women held 1463 of the 3517 (41.7 percent) head coaching positions for DI women’s teams in general – up a few tenths of a percent from last year. However, the numbers for swimming, diving and water polo are much lower than the general population, at 17.9, 22.9, and 21.9 percent, respectively.

For DIII, of the 4197 positions sampled, women held 45.7 percent of women’s team head coaching positions. For swimming, diving, and water polo, those numbers were just 26.1, 28.7, and 22.2 percent, respectively.

The following charts show the grades of women’s teams only.

GRADE BY SPORT FOR PERCENTAGE OF FEMALE D-I HEAD COACHES FOR 2017-18

GRADE Sport A 100-70 Lacrosse (91.2%), Rugby (85.7%)*, Field Hockey (84.2%), Equestrian (76.5%)** B 69-55 Softball (65.3%), Golf (64.4%), Basketball (59.8%) C 54-40 Gymnastics (54.0%), Bowling (51.4%), Triathlon (50.0%)*, Volleyball (46.8%), Rifle (43.8%)** D 39-25 Beach Volleyball (38.5%), Rowing (38.4%), Tennis (37.3%), Ice Hockey (29.2%), Soccer (28.1%) F 24-0 Fencing (23.1%), Diving (22.9%), Water Polo (21.9%), Cross Country (20.2%), Nordic Skiing (20.0%)*, Squash (20.0%)*, Swiming (17.9%), Track (17.7%), Alpine Skiing (9.1%)**

*Offered by ten or fewer schools; **Offered by twenty or fewer schools

GRADE BY SPORT FOR PERCENTAGE OF FEMALE D-III HEAD COACHES FOR 2017-18

GRADE Sport A 100-70 Field Hockey (96.4%), Equestrian (88.9%), Lacrosse (84.4%) B 69-55 Beach Volleyball** (66.7%), Softball (65.3%), Volleyball (62.9%), Basketball (60.9%), Gymnastics (57.1%) C 54-40 Rifle* (50.0%), Ice Hockey (46.3%), Rowing (43.2%), Soccer (41.8%), Bowling (40.0%) D 39-25 Fencing (33.3%), Rugby**** (33.3%), Diving (28.7%), Alpine Skiing (28.6%), Nordic Skiing (27.3%), Tennis (26.6%), Swimming (26.1%) F 24-0 Squash (23.5%), Water Polo (22.2%), Golf (21.9%), Triathlon*** (20.0%), Cross Country (19.7%), Track (17.8%), Wrestling**** (16.7%)

*Only offered at two schools; **Only offered at three schools; ***Only offered at five schools; ****Only offered at six schools

The full reports also grade individual conferences, discuss the larger implications of hiring female coaches, and include ways to promote the hiring of women.