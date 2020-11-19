NCAA Extends Division I Recruiting Dead Period Through April 15

The NCAA Division I council has extended the recruiting dead period for all NCAA Division I sports through April 15. This extends the existing dead period, announced in September, that extended through January 1.
“The COVID-19 numbers are not trending in the right direction for the Council to allow in-person recruiting and the associated long-distance travel for coaches, prospective student-athletes and their families,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “We acknowledge the impact the restrictions are having on student-athletes who dream of being Division I athletes, but we must prioritize the health and safety of current and potential student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches and others on campus.”
During the recruiting dead period, coaches are not allowed to have in-person contact with prospective student-athletes either on campus or off campus. Electronic communication with student-athletes, including video calls, are allowed to continue. Student-athletes are also allowed to take trips of their own to visit a campus, though they are not allowed to meet with coaches while there.
College teams are also allowed to participate in open events, such as last week’s U.S. Open Championships, that occur during a dead period even if that event includes prospective student-athletes, providing no recruiting activities occur, according to a 2008 NCAA interpretation.
In June, the CSCAA asked the NCAA to extend the recruiting dead period until December and to extend a moratorium to on-campus visits through March of 2021. The timing of that was to account for allowing coaches to recruit at Junior Nationals, which were still planned as a large scale event at the time, and then to not allow potentially-infected recruits on campus until after the end of the swimming and diving season. With Junior Nationals being now an ‘any meet counts’ scenario without a high concentration of prospective student-athletes in any one place, those calls have not been publicly renewed since.
Members also voted to permit additional flexibility in virtual recruiting in football by allowing all coaches, full-time school staff members and current students to conduct recruiting calls (telephone calls and video calls) without a countable coach being present. This flexibility, proposed by the Football Oversight Committee, includes volunteer coaches in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Council plans to address similar flexibility for other sports at its December meeting.
The dead period extension was supported by the oversight committees for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Members acknowledged that while Divisions II and III had loosened recruiting restrictions, Division I schools are managing active fall sport seasons, which is not the case at most schools in Divisions II and III.
The new restrictions come as the US hits new record highs of coronavirus cases, averaging over 160,000 daily over the last week The number of deaths and hospitalizations are also climbing and are now approaching the highs seen early in the pandemic in April and May.
What is the point of this?
The point is to stop high school athletes from visiting corona-dense college campuses.
Does it suck for the athletes in this position? Absolutely. Is it saving some athlete’s or coach’s lives? Probably
Based on the death rates for for high school aged kids, to say that this decision is saving their lives is a pretty big stretch.
I added “coaches” in there for a reason.
Imagine U Texas doing their normal recruiting right now. Theyre pulling in kids from all over the country, and all of them would want to meet Eddie Reese, who happens to be 79 years old
Excellent point, however Eddie Reese and others are already on the “corona-dense college campuses” that you mentioned. To simply request that recruits present a negative COVID test prior to visiting would be and incredibly simple way to keep the risk of exposure to coaches at the same level its currently at.
Seems to me they could also stay socially distanced. It’s not mandatory to shake hands, and recruits on “unofficial” visits are already finding ways to observe practice.
Eddie is probably the healthiest 79 year old on the planet. He would have a better chance of dying driving to practice than from Covid.
“The healthiest 79 year old on the planet” who had heart surgery in 2011?
And when he dies, y’all will say “no he didn’t die from COVID he died from his heart problems.”
OK. My bad, I forgot about that, but, according to the CDC, he is still in the 99.4% range of surviving Covid. Just like all of us, Eddie should make his own choices on who he does and doesn’t interact with and make his own personal choices on the risk.
They have more of a chance of dying on their way to a visit or from alcohol poisoning from a party than Covid.
Do you have nothing better to do than scour swimswam for COVID related articles and make misinformed comments?
I comment on a lot of things. Are you the Covid police? I’m going to live my life, wear a mask, and do what I want to do. If I get Covid, I’ll quarantine and stay away from people. Then I won’t have to worry about it any more. Not that I do now… You Coronabros are taking it way too far and just need to hide in your basement until this is all over.
The point of it was not to protect the HS athletes/recruits, per se, but to prevent the recruits from potentially infecting the college teams.
^^^this is what the college coaches have been telling me. Basically, they assume all of the high school kids are going to have it at some point, because they’re generally really bad at the whole distancing thing, and know that if one high school kid shows up and infects their team, they could lose 2 weeks of practice, meets, or even a conference championship while those athletes are quarantining.
The college coaches believe they have a reasonable shot at controlling the activities of their college swimmers to minimize risk. They believe they have no shot at controlling the activities of the recruits.
Sad for all the recruits who have to make a choice without meeting the coaching staff, team or campus
My advice… Network with other swimmers and parents, have your coach talk to other coaches that have gone where you’re looking, and for God’s sake, STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA!
Definitely a loss of experience, but: 1) Depending on the school, they might still be able to do campus tours, just not meet with the staff in person. 2) They can definitely still meet with the coaching staff, just not in person. Is there something lost with Zoom meetings, phone calls, etc? Yes, but they are not making the decision completely blind. Bigger question is: Will the coaches still be there when they get there? Bigger yet: Will the program still be there? 3) If they are 2022 recruits making a decision any time soon (next 8-9 months), the team currently on campus will look vastly different than the team they are joining in Fall of 2022. Two whole classes… Read more »
Basically, this has let affluent swimmers and families totally game the process. Those that have the money are doing “unofficial” visits and still spending time with team members. We’ve all seen that there are even more verbal commitments than usual – no way this many kids are committing with 100% virtual interaction. Meanwhile, some teams are scrupulously observing the dead zone. Their potential recruits are left wondering if they’re missing out because other teams are barreling ahead and issuing what are essentially ultimatums. (If you commit by Friday, we’ll still have a spot on the team.) My kid got a text from one team saying they had completed their 2022 recruiting and good luck with your search; this was in… Read more »
Kids ARE committing without actually visiting campus. How do you think international kids have been making decisions for years?