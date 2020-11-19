Two More Korean Records Fall At National Team Trials

2020 KOREAN NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

Tuesday, November 17th – Friday, November 20th

Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for National Training Center Squad

Day 1 Recap

Day 2 Recap

Results

On top of 17-year-old Hwang Sun-Woo‘s eye-popping 1:45.92 performance in the men’s 200m free tonight, two national records were broken on day 3 of the 2020 Korean National Team Trials.

Lee Juho broke the Korean standard in the men’s 200m back, producing a lifetime best of 1:57.06. Splitting 27.09/29.69 (56.78); 30.41/29.87 (1:00.28), the 25-year-old overtook his own pervious national record of 1:57.67 recorded at the 2018 Asian Games’ Korean Trials.

Post-race, Lee said, “Due to COVID19, I couldn’t train the entire month of September which had me worry if I could race competitively again. This moment is a new beginning for me. I want to be at the Olympics next year, and believe I can make it to FINA Worlds and the Asian Games one more time.”

The 1:57.06 outing dips under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 1:57.50 needed to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The other record that fell tonight came at the hands of Yang Jaehoon in the men’s 100m fly. Hitting the wall in a time of 52.33, the 22-year-old got it done for gold in 1 of 2 sub-53 second times of the field. The other came in the form of Kim Ji-Hoon‘s runner-up 52.92.

The former Korean national record was held by Chang Gyucheol at 52.33 from 2012. Therefore, Yang managed to slice .12 off of that longstanding time to inch closer to the 51.96 FINA ‘A’ cut qualifying time for next year’s Olympic Games.