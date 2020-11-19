Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kelly Pash on Getting Back into the Habit of Racing (Video)

2020 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

The top three 200 freestylers all came to the wall under the 2-minute mark, including Texas sophomore Kelly Pash who dropped 2.4 seconds to crack the barrier for the first time. She popped a 1:59.58 for a third-place finish and earned a spot at U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

1
Coach Mike
11 seconds ago

Keep up the great momentum you built this summer…stay focused on little goals at each practice…and good things will keep coming this season rolling into Trials! Congratulations on your swims!

