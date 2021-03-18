Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCAA Division II Championships to Resume Today; Severe Storms Have Left Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning that the storm had moved out of Alabama. In a series of tweets, she wrote:

“After an exhausting day & night of intense weather, the storm system has finally moved out of AL. Like forecasts projected, we had a lot of spinning systems, but thankfully, a # of funnel clouds & swirling supercells w/ vortices didn’t extend to the ground. #alwx #alpolitics

“Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for as it could have been much worse. I’m praying for all those that have been severely impacted & stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts. #alwx #alpolitics 2/3

“Thank you to the meteorologists, emergency managers & first responders for your preparation & timely response. We also appreciate our utility workers for quickly working to restore power in affected areas. #alwx #alpolitics”

According to the New York Times, about 38,000 people had lost power across Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama on Wednesday night, as storms and tornadoes ripped through the area.

The tornado watch that had been in place for parts of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas expired on Wednesday night, however.

The CNN Storm Tracker indicates that the storm has moved south. Both Birmingham and Greensboro, where the NCAA Division I Women’s Championships are being held, look to be in the clear.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/storm-tracker/

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!