2021 Womens NCAA Champs: 8th in 500 Free Prelims Wouldn’t Score In Recent Years

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first individual event of the 2021 Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championship wasn’t exactly a barnburner. This wasn’t too surprising, given that seed times were generally slower than were in previous years, but it was still a bit of a shock to see just how much easier it was, time-wise, to make the A or B final this year compared to the last few NCAAs.

Here’s a quick comparison of the 8th and 16th place time in prelims over the last three NCAAs, versus this morning.

2017 2018 2019 2021 8th 4:38.09 4:37.25 4:37.30 4:40.72 16th 4:39.97 4:38.97 4:39.15 4:43.16

Going back even further, today’s 8th-place time of 4:40.72 would not have even scored in 2014, 2015 or 2016.

We’ll have to wait a few more events to see if this will be a trend across the meet, or if the 500 free proves to be an anomaly in just how much slower it got this year. As we noted a couple weeks ago, invite times this year were slower across the board, due to some combination of teams not swimming, red shirts or deferrals, and training interruptions, so times probably won’t be as fast as previous years.

Still, it’s possible that training interruptions, such as Michigan swimmers having to quarantine for two weeks in late January and early February, had a greater impact on distance swimmers’ training than on those who focus on shorter events.

We’ll be keeping an eye on prelims all morning, and the rest of the meet, to see how things shake out over the next few days.