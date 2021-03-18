2021 Womens NCAA Champs: 8th in 500 Free Prelims Wouldn’t Score In Recent Years

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
The first individual event of the 2021 Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championship wasn’t exactly a barnburner. This wasn’t too surprising, given that seed times were generally slower than were in previous years, but it was still a bit of a shock to see just how much easier it was, time-wise, to make the A or B final this year compared to the last few NCAAs.
Here’s a quick comparison of the 8th and 16th place time in prelims over the last three NCAAs, versus this morning.
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2021
|8th
|4:38.09
|4:37.25
|4:37.30
|4:40.72
|16th
|4:39.97
|4:38.97
|4:39.15
|4:43.16
Going back even further, today’s 8th-place time of 4:40.72 would not have even scored in 2014, 2015 or 2016.
We’ll have to wait a few more events to see if this will be a trend across the meet, or if the 500 free proves to be an anomaly in just how much slower it got this year. As we noted a couple weeks ago, invite times this year were slower across the board, due to some combination of teams not swimming, red shirts or deferrals, and training interruptions, so times probably won’t be as fast as previous years.
Still, it’s possible that training interruptions, such as Michigan swimmers having to quarantine for two weeks in late January and early February, had a greater impact on distance swimmers’ training than on those who focus on shorter events.
We’ll be keeping an eye on prelims all morning, and the rest of the meet, to see how things shake out over the next few days.
53 swims, one bested their seed time?
apologies, one DFS, so 52 swims – 1 faster than seed time
4 according to MeetMobile but yeah
I think everyone is underestimating how draining and depressing and challenging the past 12 months of the pandemic has been on our athletes.
Chad Sprinter can train 3000 yards a day for a month, max bench, and still taper to PB. I think the case for distance swimmers being more affected by training interruptions is valid but we’ll see what happens this week and the men next week. Definitely would be an interesting stats article
I do think that sprinters will be less affected than distance swimmers and men less than women. But as you said let’s see the rest of this meet and next week’s meet.