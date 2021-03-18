Mid-Majors Seeded To Score One Single Point At Men’s NCAAs

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Just as we noted with the women’s NCAA meet, the men’s NCAA Championships project to be a historically low-scoring meet for mid-major schools.

Only two women from outside the Power-5 conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) were seeded to score points in the women’s meet. For the men, it’s even more dire, with just one single mid-major swimmer seeded to score one single swimming point at the men’s meet.

The mid-major ranks have seen significant changes this year, with conferences like the Ivy League suspending all winter sports. Other conferences pushed their conference championship meets to later in the spring – that includes the CAA, the MAC, the Horizon League and the Summit League, among others. That made NCAA selection difficult for athletes in those conferences.

Here’s a look at the mid-major representation at men’s NCAAs:

TOP PROJECTED SCORERS FROM MID-MAJOR CONFERENCES

Blake Hanna, Cincinnati (1): Hanna is the 16th seed in the men’s 200 fly at 1:40.96. A senior, Hanna is making his first NCAA appearance after a great 2021. He was 1:43.3 in this event back in 2020, but hit 1:41.9 at the AAC champs this year and then 1:40.9 at Louisville’s last chance meet a week later.

OTHER SCORING CANDIDATES (WITH SEEDS)

The mile appears to be the best mid-major scoring opportunity for now, with two men narrowly on the bubble.

Vuk Celic, UNLV – 17th in 1650 free

Garrett McGovern, Navy – 19th in 1650 free

Josue Dominguez, BYU – 20th in 100 breast

Caleb Mauldin, Navy – 22nd in 100 back

Other invitees:

Lucas Johnson, Navy – 27th in 1650 free

Caleb Rhodenbaugh, SMU – 29th in 200 breast

Isaac Gwin, Air Force – 30th in 100 back

Micah Oh, Navy – 33rd in 200 fly

There won’t be any mid-major relay scoring. That’s because no mid-major schools qualified a relay for men’s NCAAs this season.