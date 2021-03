27 Teams Get Relay Invites for 2021 Men’s NCAAs; 11 Teams Hit All Five ‘A’ Cuts

It takes four very solid swimmers, if not a couple of strong swimmers and a star or two, to qualify a relay to the NCAA Championships. It’s common that a team with one or two stars still can’t get a relay fast enough during the season to get to swim it at the big meet.

This year, for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Championships, 27 teams have at least one eligible relay. That’s actually five more teams than the number set for the women’s meet.

Last year, 28 teams qualified at least one relay to the meet. Note that COVID-19 has affected this number not only due to training restrictions, but also because there are fewer top-notch teams competing this year: the Ivy League canceled its season and Arizona State is redshirting its roster, accounting for at least a few teams who would typically qualify relays.

11 teams hit automatic qualifying standards in all five relays, while 16 total teams are eligible in all five relays thanks to having provisional standards.

Auburn, Denver and Northwestern are the three teams who qualified in a relay last year who will not have any eligible relays this year, aside from the aforementioned teams who don’t have 2020-21 seasons. Meanwhile, UNC, USC, Utah and Pitt have relays this year after not sending any last year.

Check out the full chart below, and note that ‘PS’ means the relay has a provisional standard, not an automatic one.