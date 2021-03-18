2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:38.49 – DaCruz, Dobson, Massaro, Prayson, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet: 1:38.78 – Rudenko, Chwadeczko, Johansson, Nunn, Drury (2017)

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)

Meet Record: 9:48.87 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2017)

Top 8:

Allison Weber, Drury – 9:53.12 Sophie Lange, Queens – 9:55.89 Francesca Bains, Queens – 10:00.51

Freshman Sophie Lange from Queens got out to a fast start from lane 1 and led the field through the 200. Her teammate senior Francesca Bains in lane 3 took over the lead at the 250 with top-seeded Allison Weber, a junior from Drury, just behind. Soon thereafter Weber moved to take over the lead with the two Royals half a body length behind. Weber continued to build her lead over the second half of the race. By the 650 she led the Queens swimmers by a body; by the 750 it was closer to two body lengths.

Meanwhile, Lange erased half a body deficit to Bains and pulled into second place by the 750. While Weber continued to extend her lead, Lange shot pasts Bains and cemented her position in second place.

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals