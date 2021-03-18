Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA DII Record: 1:38.49 – DaCruz, Dobson, Massaro, Prayson, Queens (NC) (2018)
  • Meet: 1:38.78 – Rudenko, Chwadeczko, Johansson, Nunn, Drury (2017)

 

 

 

Women’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

  • NCAA DII Record: 9:43.70 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2020)
  • Meet Record: 9:48.87 – Georgia Wright, West Chester (2017)

Top 8:

  1. Allison Weber, Drury – 9:53.12
  2. Sophie Lange, Queens – 9:55.89
  3. Francesca Bains, Queens – 10:00.51

Freshman Sophie Lange from Queens got out to a fast start from lane 1 and led the field through the 200. Her teammate senior Francesca Bains in lane 3 took over the lead at the 250 with top-seeded Allison Weber, a junior from Drury, just behind. Soon thereafter Weber moved to take over the lead with the two Royals half a body length behind. Weber continued to build her lead over the second half of the race. By the 650 she led the Queens swimmers by a body; by the 750 it was closer to two body lengths.

Meanwhile, Lange erased half a body deficit to Bains and pulled into second place by the 750. While Weber continued to extend her lead, Lange shot pasts Bains and cemented her position in second place.

 

Women’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

  • NCAA DII Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)
  • Meet Record: 1:55.63 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016

 

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Finals

  • NCAA DII Record: 20 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)
  • Meet Record: 20 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

 

 

 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!