2018 NCAA DIII Mid-Season Conference Projections

With the end of the holiday season, college swim teams will have completed their mid-season tapers and return home from winter break. Lets take a look at how some of the conference meets are projecting so far in the season. We will be using the Swimulator for this analysis of the biggest DIII conferences. Below I’ll show the simulated conference results for each conference using the top times done so far this year. For comparison, I’ll show the simulated scores from 2017 mid-season and how those teams conference meets actually scored out. Note that the final scores are based off of the top times swum for each team in a virtual meet and not the actual conference meet scores.

Some teams, Williams for example, don’t rest as much during the regular season, and so their simulated results are slower than how the team will likely perform at their conference meet.

If you’re favorite conference isn’t showing up here, don’t fear! Just head over to our Swimulator page and see the results for yourself.

Women

MIAC 1-1-2018 Projection 1-1-2017 Projection 2017 Final St. Thomas 862 St. Thomas 916 St. Thomas 851 Gustavus 491 Carleton 557 Gustavus 662 Carleton 466 Gustavus 521 Carleton 472 St. Olaf 432 St. Olaf 354 St. Olaf 368 St. Kate’s 292 Macalester 195 Saint Benedict 252 Saint Benedict 221 Saint Benedict 194 St. Kate’s 243 Hamline 138 St. Kate’s 156 Hamline 133 Concordia 127 Hamline 136 Concordia 116 Saint Mary’s MN 120 Concordia 98 Saint Mary’s MN 84 Augsburg 50 Augsburg 36 Augsburg 58 Macalester 138 Saint Mary’s MN 172 Macalester 164 Michigan 1-1-2018 Prediction 1-1-2017 Prediction 2017 Final Calvin 813 Calvin 796 Calvin 787 Hope College 665 Hope College 630 Hope College 612 Albion 652 Albion 591 Kalamazoo 600 Kalamazoo 360 Kalamazoo 543 Albion 583 Alma College 150 Alma College 215 Alma College 218 Olivet 140 Olivet 156 Olivet 159 UAA 1-1-2018 Prediction 1-1-2017 Prediction 2017 Final Emory 904 Emory 925 Emory 952 NYU 488 NYU 578 NYU 518 Chicago 449 Wash U. MO 500 Wash U. MO 473 CMU 437 CMU 378 Chicago 429 Wash U. MO 415 Chicago 364 CMU 383 Case Western 245 Rochester 171 Rochester 197 Rochester 147 Case Western 145 Case Western 130 Brandeis 110 Brandeis 112 Brandeis 113 SCIAC 1-1-2018 Prediction 1-1-2017 Prediction 2017 Final Pomona-Pitzer 734 Claremont MS 703 Claremont MS 820 Claremont MS 686 Pomona-Pitzer 666 Pomona-Pitzer 762 Whittier 346 Redlands 395 Redlands 342 Cal Lutheran 298 La Verne 285 Chapman 310 Redlands 284 Whittier 278 Whittier 226 Chapman 215 Chapman 238 Cal Lutheran 222 Occidental 202 Occidental 213 La Verne 205 La Verne 176 Cal Lutheran 171 Occidental 153 Caltech 150 Caltech 64 Caltech 151 North Coast Athletic 1-1-2018 Prediction 1-1-2017 Prediction 2017 Final Kenyon 945 Kenyon 901 Kenyon 911 Denison 833 Denison 845 Denison 837 Allegheny 315 DePauw 434 DePauw 394 DePauw 306 Wooster 265 Wooster 283 Wooster 302 Ohio Wesleyan 219 Oberlin 208 Ohio Wesleyan 193 Allegheny 190 Ohio Wesleyan 195 Oberlin 154 Oberlin 175 Allegheny 194 Wittenberg 142 Wittenberg 166 Wittenberg 173 Hiram 77 Hiram 72 Hiram 90 NESCAC 1-1-2018 Prediction 1-1-2017 Prediction 2017 Final Tufts 629 Williams 709 Williams 827 Williams 600 Bates 435 Amherst 458 Bates 368 Amherst 427 Connecticut 428 Amherst 367 Tufts 405 Bates 407 Connecticut 320 Bowdoin 283 Middlebury 333 Bowdoin 283 Connecticut 229 Bowdoin 281 Wesleyan 143 Middlebury 185 Tufts 228 Hamilton 140 Wesleyan 143 Wesleyan 217 Middlebury 132 Trinity C. 86 Colby 93 Trinity C. 113 Colby 69 Trinity C. 77 Colby 44 Hamilton 10 Hamilton 54

Men