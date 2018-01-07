2018 NCAA DIII Mid-Season Conference Projections

With the end of the holiday season, college swim teams will have completed their mid-season tapers and return home from winter break. Lets take a look at how some of the conference meets are projecting so far in the season. We will be using the Swimulator for this analysis of the biggest DIII conferences. Below I’ll show the simulated conference results for each conference using the top times done so far this year. For comparison, I’ll show the simulated scores from 2017 mid-season and how those teams conference meets actually scored out. Note that the final scores are based off of the top times swum for each team in a virtual meet and not the actual conference meet scores.
Some teams, Williams for example, don’t rest as much during the regular season, and so their simulated results are slower than how the team will likely perform at their conference meet.
If you’re favorite conference isn’t showing up here, don’t fear! Just head over to our Swimulator page and see the results for yourself.
Women
|MIAC
|1-1-2018 Projection
|1-1-2017 Projection
|2017 Final
|St. Thomas
|862
|St. Thomas
|916
|St. Thomas
|851
|Gustavus
|491
|Carleton
|557
|Gustavus
|662
|Carleton
|466
|Gustavus
|521
|Carleton
|472
|St. Olaf
|432
|St. Olaf
|354
|St. Olaf
|368
|St. Kate’s
|292
|Macalester
|195
|Saint Benedict
|252
|Saint Benedict
|221
|Saint Benedict
|194
|St. Kate’s
|243
|Hamline
|138
|St. Kate’s
|156
|Hamline
|133
|Concordia
|127
|Hamline
|136
|Concordia
|116
|Saint Mary’s MN
|120
|Concordia
|98
|Saint Mary’s MN
|84
|Augsburg
|50
|Augsburg
|36
|Augsburg
|58
|Macalester
|138
|Saint Mary’s MN
|172
|Macalester
|164
|Michigan
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Calvin
|813
|Calvin
|796
|Calvin
|787
|Hope College
|665
|Hope College
|630
|Hope College
|612
|Albion
|652
|Albion
|591
|Kalamazoo
|600
|Kalamazoo
|360
|Kalamazoo
|543
|Albion
|583
|Alma College
|150
|Alma College
|215
|Alma College
|218
|Olivet
|140
|Olivet
|156
|Olivet
|159
|UAA
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Emory
|904
|Emory
|925
|Emory
|952
|NYU
|488
|NYU
|578
|NYU
|518
|Chicago
|449
|Wash U. MO
|500
|Wash U. MO
|473
|CMU
|437
|CMU
|378
|Chicago
|429
|Wash U. MO
|415
|Chicago
|364
|CMU
|383
|Case Western
|245
|Rochester
|171
|Rochester
|197
|Rochester
|147
|Case Western
|145
|Case Western
|130
|Brandeis
|110
|Brandeis
|112
|Brandeis
|113
|SCIAC
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Pomona-Pitzer
|734
|Claremont MS
|703
|Claremont MS
|820
|Claremont MS
|686
|Pomona-Pitzer
|666
|Pomona-Pitzer
|762
|Whittier
|346
|Redlands
|395
|Redlands
|342
|Cal Lutheran
|298
|La Verne
|285
|Chapman
|310
|Redlands
|284
|Whittier
|278
|Whittier
|226
|Chapman
|215
|Chapman
|238
|Cal Lutheran
|222
|Occidental
|202
|Occidental
|213
|La Verne
|205
|La Verne
|176
|Cal Lutheran
|171
|Occidental
|153
|Caltech
|150
|Caltech
|64
|Caltech
|151
|North Coast Athletic
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Kenyon
|945
|Kenyon
|901
|Kenyon
|911
|Denison
|833
|Denison
|845
|Denison
|837
|Allegheny
|315
|DePauw
|434
|DePauw
|394
|DePauw
|306
|Wooster
|265
|Wooster
|283
|Wooster
|302
|Ohio Wesleyan
|219
|Oberlin
|208
|Ohio Wesleyan
|193
|Allegheny
|190
|Ohio Wesleyan
|195
|Oberlin
|154
|Oberlin
|175
|Allegheny
|194
|Wittenberg
|142
|Wittenberg
|166
|Wittenberg
|173
|Hiram
|77
|Hiram
|72
|Hiram
|90
|NESCAC
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Tufts
|629
|Williams
|709
|Williams
|827
|Williams
|600
|Bates
|435
|Amherst
|458
|Bates
|368
|Amherst
|427
|Connecticut
|428
|Amherst
|367
|Tufts
|405
|Bates
|407
|Connecticut
|320
|Bowdoin
|283
|Middlebury
|333
|Bowdoin
|283
|Connecticut
|229
|Bowdoin
|281
|Wesleyan
|143
|Middlebury
|185
|Tufts
|228
|Hamilton
|140
|Wesleyan
|143
|Wesleyan
|217
|Middlebury
|132
|Trinity C.
|86
|Colby
|93
|Trinity C.
|113
|Colby
|69
|Trinity C.
|77
|Colby
|44
|Hamilton
|10
|Hamilton
|54
Men
|MIAC
|1-1-2018 Projection
|1-1-2017 Projection
|2017 Final
|St. Thomas
|863
|St. Thomas
|807
|St. Thomas
|833
|Gustavus
|599
|St. Olaf
|568
|Gustavus
|568
|Carleton
|386
|Gustavus
|515
|St. Olaf
|542
|St. Olaf
|369
|Carleton
|389
|St. John’s
|408
|St. John’s
|283
|St. John’s
|312
|Carleton
|334
|Hamline
|238
|Hamline
|220
|Hamline
|220
|Saint Mary’s MN
|195
|Macalester
|180
|Macalester
|170
|Macalester
|168
|Saint Mary’s MN
|138
|Saint Mary’s MN
|120
|UAA
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Emory
|768
|Emory
|836
|Emory
|791
|Wash U. MO
|581
|Wash U. MO
|600
|Wash U. MO
|597
|NYU
|567
|NYU
|556
|NYU
|566
|Chicago
|523
|Chicago
|400
|Chicago
|452
|CMU
|298
|CMU
|357
|CMU
|314
|Case Western
|197
|Case Western
|190
|Case Western
|219
|Brandeis
|144
|Brandeis
|125
|Brandeis
|129
|Rochester
|117
|Rochester
|109
|Rochester
|127
|North Coast Athletic
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Kenyon
|870
|Kenyon
|903
|Kenyon
|894
|Denison
|849
|Denison
|815
|Denison
|844
|DePauw
|392
|DePauw
|452
|DePauw
|405
|Wabash
|339
|Wabash
|267
|Wooster
|267
|Wooster
|254
|Wooster
|250
|Wabash
|249
|Ohio Wesleyan
|198
|Allegheny
|193
|Ohio Wesleyan
|196
|Allegheny
|148
|Ohio Wesleyan
|168
|Allegheny
|185
|Oberlin
|141
|Oberlin
|135
|Oberlin
|127
|Wittenberg
|90
|Wittenberg
|102
|Wittenberg
|118
|Hiram
|74
|Hiram
|56
|Hiram
|56
|NESCAC
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Tufts
|781
|Tufts
|710
|Williams
|639
|Williams
|492
|Williams
|595
|Amherst
|521
|Amherst
|448
|Amherst
|365
|Tufts
|502
|Bates
|330
|Bowdoin
|282
|Connecticut
|486
|Bowdoin
|232
|Bates
|279
|Bates
|339
|Connecticut
|230
|Connecticut
|266
|Bowdoin
|275
|Trinity C.
|166
|Trinity C.
|190
|Trinity C.
|186
|Wesleyan
|152
|Wesleyan
|161
|Middlebury
|177
|Hamilton
|120
|Middlebury
|114
|Colby
|128
|Colby
|96
|Colby
|57
|Wesleyan
|89
|Middlebury
|80
|Hamilton
|30
|Hamilton
|73
|SCIAC
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|1-1-2017 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Claremont MS
|780
|Claremont MS
|729
|Claremont MS
|774
|Pomona-Pitzer
|714
|Pomona-Pitzer
|636
|Pomona-Pitzer
|723
|Redlands
|343
|La Verne
|349
|Cal Lutheran
|372
|Cal Lutheran
|336
|Redlands
|334
|Redlands
|324
|Occidental
|244
|Cal Lutheran
|297
|Caltech
|272
|Whittier
|221
|Whittier
|271
|Whittier
|255
|Chapman
|180
|Occidental
|226
|La Verne
|233
|Caltech
|120
|Chapman
|171
|Occidental
|153
|La Verne
|81
|Caltech
|80
|Chapman
|143
|Michigan
|1-1-2018 Prediction
|2017 1/1 Prediction
|2017 Final
|Calvin
|881
|Albion
|803
|Albion
|888
|Albion
|748
|Calvin
|794
|Calvin
|731
|Kalamazoo
|498
|Kalamazoo
|494
|Hope College
|520
|Hope College
|428
|Hope College
|488
|Kalamazoo
|482
|Olivet
|186
|Olivet
|206
|Olivet
|188
|Alma College
|127
|Alma College
|95
|Alma College
|153
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!