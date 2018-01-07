Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Boys are Back for Tokyo 2020

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Stanford’s greatest tradition to a unique “on the house” choice, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
New year. New goals. New opportunities. Here we go 🙂 Hey, 2018!
— Jessica Long (@JessicaLong) January 1, 2018
Obligatory inspiring January 1st tweet.
#9
This is hands down, @stanfordwswim’s finest tradition. #PizookieTime #leaveyourlegacy https://t.co/6ANGMgVIiq
— Felicia Lee (@FeliciaFLee) January 6, 2018
When you’re the best team in the nation, you can focus on the important things in life during winter training.
#8
Team building @USCswim pic.twitter.com/vZKyXKksLC
— Dave Salo (@Sprintsalo) January 6, 2018
Anyone who’s tried to stop the ocean with a sand wall knows just how bonding the experience can be.
#7
Evansville was 2-2 from the line in first half, but just 4-9 when shooting with the swim team behind the basket in the second half.
Looks like our distraction worked. pic.twitter.com/9w9N60lrXI
— Saluki Swim and Dive (@SIU_SwimDive) January 4, 2018
We move to make this a thing at every school. See the GOAT’s Curtain of Distraction performance for another acceptable form.
#6
I just wish I had eye brows
— Cody Miller (@swimiller) January 3, 2018
Cody speaks for every outdoor swimmer ever.
#5
The Town of Tonawanda Titans Swim Team trusted the process with a fast friday #BillsMafia practice, so long 17 seasons of drought!! #GoBills @swimswamnews @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/aoFGcafr5k
— Tonawanda Titans (@TitanSwimming) January 6, 2018
We’re #here for this NFL crossover set.
#4
Caeleb Dressel hasn't swum the 200 Fly since he was 15 years old. He goes a 1:47 today. pic.twitter.com/WALEKfqiWA
— USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) January 6, 2018
What can’t this guy do?
#3
There is literally no better feeling than watching someone make their first Olympic team. Instant tears.
Every. Stinkin. Time.
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 6, 2018
Speaks for itself.
#2
When I said cool down “on the house” this isn’t what I had in mind … 🙄😄What is that noise @A_Ipsen??? 🐺🐾🔴⚪️ #PACKEnduroSpeed #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/we0ToUCmpF
— Gary Taylor (@PACKCoachTaylor) January 6, 2018
Training camp brings out the best in us all.
#1
Partner! @DanHicksNBC @NBCOlympics #Tokyo2020 #numberseven pic.twitter.com/YKzvs6gyS4
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) January 5, 2018
Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait.
4 Comments on "Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Boys are Back for Tokyo 2020"
Sad. Was hoping for some new faces for 2020.
Haha….#TRIGGERED
#2 could be a Phlex training video if they added the dreamy intro and overhead drone…
lots of people wanted to know what dressel could do in a 2 fly, but i’m just curious what he would do in a 100 and 400 im