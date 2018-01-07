Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Boys are Back for Tokyo 2020

by Torrey Hart 4

January 07th, 2018 College, News

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Stanford’s greatest tradition to a unique “on the house” choice, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Obligatory inspiring January 1st tweet.

#9

When you’re the best team in the nation, you can focus on the important things in life during winter training.

#8

Anyone who’s tried to stop the ocean with a sand wall knows just how bonding the experience can be.

#7

We move to make this a thing at every school. See the GOAT’s Curtain of Distraction performance for another acceptable form.

#6

Cody speaks for every outdoor swimmer ever.

#5

We’re #here for this NFL crossover set.

#4

What can’t this guy do?

#3

Speaks for itself.

#2

Training camp brings out the best in us all.

#1

Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait.

4 Comments on "Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Boys are Back for Tokyo 2020"

Hswimmer

Sad. Was hoping for some new faces for 2020.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
29 minutes 8 seconds ago
cheatinvlad

Haha….#TRIGGERED

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes 8 seconds ago
CBswims

#2 could be a Phlex training video if they added the dreamy intro and overhead drone…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes 4 seconds ago
paloozas

lots of people wanted to know what dressel could do in a 2 fly, but i’m just curious what he would do in a 100 and 400 im

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 seconds ago