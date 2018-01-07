Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Boys are Back for Tokyo 2020

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From Stanford’s greatest tradition to a unique “on the house” choice, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

New year. New goals. New opportunities. Here we go 🙂 Hey, 2018! — Jessica Long (@JessicaLong) January 1, 2018

Obligatory inspiring January 1st tweet.

#9

When you’re the best team in the nation, you can focus on the important things in life during winter training.

#8

Anyone who’s tried to stop the ocean with a sand wall knows just how bonding the experience can be.

#7

Evansville was 2-2 from the line in first half, but just 4-9 when shooting with the swim team behind the basket in the second half. Looks like our distraction worked. pic.twitter.com/9w9N60lrXI — Saluki Swim and Dive (@SIU_SwimDive) January 4, 2018

We move to make this a thing at every school. See the GOAT’s Curtain of Distraction performance for another acceptable form.

#6

I just wish I had eye brows — Cody Miller (@swimiller) January 3, 2018

Cody speaks for every outdoor swimmer ever.

#5

The Town of Tonawanda Titans Swim Team trusted the process with a fast friday #BillsMafia practice, so long 17 seasons of drought!! #GoBills @swimswamnews @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/aoFGcafr5k — Tonawanda Titans (@TitanSwimming) January 6, 2018

We’re #here for this NFL crossover set.

#4

Caeleb Dressel hasn't swum the 200 Fly since he was 15 years old. He goes a 1:47 today. pic.twitter.com/WALEKfqiWA — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) January 6, 2018

What can’t this guy do?

#3

There is literally no better feeling than watching someone make their first Olympic team. Instant tears. Every. Stinkin. Time. — Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 6, 2018

Speaks for itself.

#2

When I said cool down “on the house” this isn’t what I had in mind … 🙄😄What is that noise @A_Ipsen??? 🐺🐾🔴⚪️ #PACKEnduroSpeed #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/we0ToUCmpF — Gary Taylor (@PACKCoachTaylor) January 6, 2018

Training camp brings out the best in us all.

#1

Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait.