NC State Commit Kyle Ponsler Swims 4 Lifetime Bests in 4 Swims at Dual Meet

FAST RIVI Dual Meet
- October 9-10, 2020
- Fishers High School Natatorium, Fishers, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “FAST RIVI Dual Meet”
While across town in Fishers last weekend, Will Modglin was tearing up the pool at Hamilton Southeastern High School, FAST and the Riviera Swim Team went head-to-head in a dual meet at Fishers High School.
The swimmers from Fishers put up most of the headline-catching swims on the day, led by 16-year old high school junior Kyle Ponsler.
Ponsler, an NC State commit, posted 4 new lifetime bests in 4 swims on the weekend, led by a 3.6 second drop in the 200 yard back to touch in 1:46.69.
Ponsler was due for a drop in that race: his prior best time of 1:50.31 was done at a local in-season invite in November, and a month later at Winter Juniors he wasn’t able to improve that mark, in spite of going 2 other personal bests at that meet.
He also dropped 2.6 seconds in the 200 yard freestyle to touch in 1:40.04.
Besides those two races, he also dropped time in 2 secondary events: the 100 breaststroke, where he knocked two-and-a-half seconds off his best time to touch in 57.43; and the 200 breaststroke, where he improved his best time by more than a second to finish in 2:07.59.
Ponsler finished 4th in the 500 free (4:28.07) and 8th in the 200 IM (1:50.43) at the Indiana High School State Championship meets in February.
Other Notable Results:
- Senior Jackson Carlile, an Indiana commit, swam a new lifetime bests at the meet. He swam 3:59.27 in the 400 IM, which improved his best time by 4 seconds. That drop was not much of a huge surprise after going 1:49 in the 200 IM at the Indiana High School State Meet in February, and given his distance abilities – he was a finalist at Winter Juniors – East in both the 500 and the 1650 yard freestyles. This weekend, Carlile also swam the 500 free (4:37.27), 100 fly (53.21), and 50 free (21.82).
- High school junior Reed Beaumont dipped under the 1 minute mark in the 100 breaststroke for the first time in his career, swimming 59.18 in that event.
- Simon Davies, who was scheduled to begin his college career at Georgetown this fall, swam a new lifetime best in the 400 IM. His 3:59.29 knocks exactly a second off his previous best time, done at the Winter Junior – East Championships last December. His new best time would have qualified for the A final at last year’s Big East Championships.
- 15-year old JoJo Ramey swam 2:02.04 in the 200 yard backstroke, her best event and the one where she’s an Olympic Trials qualifier in long course.