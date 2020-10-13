NC State Commit Kyle Ponsler Swims 4 Lifetime Bests in 4 Swims at Dual Meet

FAST RIVI Dual Meet

October 9-10, 2020

Fishers High School Natatorium, Fishers, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “FAST RIVI Dual Meet”

While across town in Fishers last weekend, Will Modglin was tearing up the pool at Hamilton Southeastern High School, FAST and the Riviera Swim Team went head-to-head in a dual meet at Fishers High School.

The swimmers from Fishers put up most of the headline-catching swims on the day, led by 16-year old high school junior Kyle Ponsler.

Ponsler, an NC State commit, posted 4 new lifetime bests in 4 swims on the weekend, led by a 3.6 second drop in the 200 yard back to touch in 1:46.69.

Ponsler was due for a drop in that race: his prior best time of 1:50.31 was done at a local in-season invite in November, and a month later at Winter Juniors he wasn’t able to improve that mark, in spite of going 2 other personal bests at that meet.

He also dropped 2.6 seconds in the 200 yard freestyle to touch in 1:40.04.

Besides those two races, he also dropped time in 2 secondary events: the 100 breaststroke, where he knocked two-and-a-half seconds off his best time to touch in 57.43; and the 200 breaststroke, where he improved his best time by more than a second to finish in 2:07.59.

Ponsler finished 4th in the 500 free (4:28.07) and 8th in the 200 IM (1:50.43) at the Indiana High School State Championship meets in February.

Other Notable Results: