Nate Biondi Drops 23.2 in 50 Meter Free

2017 GWSC Long Course Meet

  • 50-Meter Course
  • Friday, May 12th
  • Riverside Aquatic Complex (Riverside, California)

Just a day after sweeping the sprint titles at the 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Championships, Sierra Canyon’s Nate Biondi was putting up fast times in the long course pool. Golden West Swim Club, the site of the championships, hosted a long course meet to give wimmers a chance to put up some times in the meters pool after the CIF meet.

Biondi, a Cal commit, rocked a 23.32 in the 50 free at that meet, winning the race by over a second ahead of Brad Prolo (24.66). That knocked 3 tenths off his former best time, which stood at a 23.62 from the 2017 TYR Fran Crippen Memorial Swim Meet of Champions.

Prolo went on to put up the fastest 100 free of the meet, clocking in at 53.88 ahead of Brandon Yong (54.85).

One of the highlights from the women came from National Junior Teamer Taylor Ault in the 400 free. Ault was the only woman in the field to put up a sub-4:20 time. She hit the wall in 4:17.51, finishing 8 seconds ahead of Kathleen Sulkevich (4:25.65).

SwimGeek

This guy is dropping chunks of time. Very bright future!

51 minutes ago
bobo gigi

At that pace he breaks Walters’ stupid 100 free American record in the next 2 years. 🙂

32 minutes 6 seconds ago
