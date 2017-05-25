Phelps & Family Reveal Training Plan For 2032

As he alluded to in his latest Facebook Live post earlier this week, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is indeed training for 2032….however, completely unlike any training he’s done in the past. The most decorated swimmer of all time, along with his wife, Nicole, and one-year-old son Boomer, are #Trainingfor2032 as part of the Huggies Little Swimmers campaign. Aimed at promoting fun, yet safe water play for little ones, Phelps is using his spokesman platform to ensure babies are engaging in secure water play while gaining confidence along the way.

“Some of the best memories of my life have been in the water – and none more special than the days I spend swimming with Boomer,” says Phelps. “I’m not teaching Boomer to master the butterfly just yet, but #Trainingfor2032 includes safe water play that helps build comfort and confidence in the water. I’m partnering with Huggies Little Swimmers because I want to all babies to be the best swimmers they can be.”

Phelps encourages parents to ‘water children daily’ and share fun moments using the hashtag #Trainingfor2032.

“Huggies is excited to be partnering with the Phelps family to offer fun ways for parents to help their babies thrive in the water,” says Giusy Buonfantino, president of Kimberly-Clark Baby and Child Care North America. “Huggies Little Swimmers swimpants are designed specifically for the water so they don’t swell, and feature easy open sides for an adjustable fit so babies can focus on fun.”

The GOAT and family will be an ongoing presence across all Huggies social media channels giving tips and inspiration to parents throughout the year.