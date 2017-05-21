Michael Phelps Tells Fans He’s Training for 2032…

In his latest Facebook live video on Sunday afternoon, Olympic legend Michael Phelps told his fans he’s training for 2032. Lenny Krayzelburg and Grant Hackett made guest appearances in the video, as the 3 retired swimmers were on the way back from a day on the golf course in Chicago.

Phelps told fans he couldn’t answer any specific questions, so we’ll have to wait and see what it is he’s training for in 2032. We won’t have to wait too long, however, as he said he’ll be filling us in (most likely via Facebook live) at the end of this week. It’s unlikely that Phelps will be training to swim in the Olympics, as the 2032 Games are 15 years away. He would be in his mid-40s by the time the Olympics rolled around that summer.

Phelps and professional golfer Jason Day teamed up earlier today to host the first day of the Golf.Give.Gala, which serves as a fundraising event for their respective foundations. In addition to golfing, stars gathered for a gala and a silent auction in St. Charles, Illinois. The event will conclude on Monday, May 22nd after the celebrity golf outing.