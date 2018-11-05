NAG Falls, Several Huge Performances Posted at Kevin Perry Invite

2018 KEVIN B. PERRY INVITE

La Mirada, CA

November 1-4, 2018

Results

Several very impressive swims highlighted the Kevin B. Perry Invite this past weekend, as some of the top swimmers in southern California converged in La Mirada to face off in a full slate of events.

14-year-old Justina Kozan of Brea Aquatics hit several lifetime bests and moved up in the 13-14 rankings. She won the 100 free (49.05), 200 free (1:45.77), 200 IM (1:58.57) and 100 fly (52.83), all fantastic performances for a 14-year-old. Kozan also raced to a 23.28 in the 50 free and a 1:56.44 in the 200 fly.

Those were all huge personal bests for Kozan– her first time under 50.0 in the 100 free, 1:48.0 in the 200 free, 53.0 in the 100 fly, 1:57.0 in the 200 fly, and 2:00 in the 200 IM. That means she took off over a full second from her previous PR in the 100 free, over two full seconds in the 200 free, and over three full seconds in the 200 IM. Kozan is just the third 13-14 year old girl to break 53.0 in the 100 fly in history.

The 14-year-old now ranks the following in the U.S. 13-14 rankings:

100 free – #6

200 free – #3 (behind only Missy Franklin and Claire Tuggle)

100 fly – #2 (behind only Regan Smith)

200 fly – #4

200 IM – #6

Another 14-year-old, Isabella Abrajan of Clovis Swim Club, swam a 54.63 to take 4th in the 100 back, a 53.83 to take 3rd in the 100 fly, and she posted a 1:59.10 in the 200 fly prelims but did not swim finals. Yet another 14-year-old, Mission Viejo’s Katie Crom, won the 400 IM in 4:16.19, the 500 free in 4:48.65, and took 2nd in the 200 fly (1:56.00). Crom actually broke the NAG record in the 200 fly with that swim, taking .01 off of Cassidy Bayer’s mark from 2013. You can read more about that here.

Kozan’s teammate, Zephy Koh, had a huge swim in the 200 fly this weekend. She came in with a 1:56.91 PR from last year’s Kevin B. Perry Invite, and then blasted a 1:54.84 in prelims and a 1:54.68 in finals. The high school senior and 17-year-old would’ve made the 2018 NCAA B final with that time, and she took over two seconds off of her best. She’s now tied for 15th all-time in the 17-18 age group. Koh also won the 100 back (53.81), touched 2nd in the 100 fly behind Kozan (53.23), and was 6th in the 200 IM (2:01.79), all best times.

Three prime-time California school commits had strong meets, too, on the women’s side. USC verbal commit Kaitlyn Dobler, a high school junior who represented The Dolphins Portland, won the 100 breast (59.60) and 50 free (22.43). Stanford verbal commit Alexandra Crisera of Beach Cities was 22.47/49.96 to take 2nd/3rd in the 50/100 free as well as 54.32 to place 3rd in the 100 back and 1:56.59 to win the 200 back. She was also 2:00.73 to place 3rd in the 200 IM. Cal verbal commit Ayla Spitz of Irvine Novaquatics took 2nd in the 100 free/200 free in 49.89/1:46.80, 2nd in the 100 back/200 back in 54.23/1:56.62, and 2nd in the 200 IM (1:59.33).

On the men’s side, Jordan Wilimovsky swept the distance frees. He was 4:22.21 in the 500 free, 9:00.19 in the 1000, and 14:51.77 in the mile. Wilimovsky was hotly contested in the 500 free by 16-year-old Jude Williams, who was 2nd in 4:22.71. Williams, who trains with Riverside Aquatics Association, knocked five seconds off of his 500 free PR this weekend, and won the 200 free (1:38.24) with his first sub-1:40 swim, took 4th in the 1000 free (9:08.37), and 3rd in the 1650 free (15:16.46).

Alpha Aquatics’ Pavel Romanov swept the breaststrokes, going 53.49 in the 100 and 1:57.45 in the 200. Romanov swam collegiately with the University of Alabama. Florida verbal commit Kevin Vargas of La Mirada Armada won the 200 IM (1:49.32) and 400 IM (3:49.61), and added a runner-up finish in the 200 breast (1:59.77).

MEN’S SCORES

1. Mission Viejo Nadadores 616 2. La Mirada Armada 471 3. Irvine Novaquatics 427 4. Clovis Swim Club 294.5 5. Rose Bowl Aquatics 211 6. Team Santa Monica 105 7. Brea Aquatics 104 8. Golden West Swim Club 93 9. Alpha Aquatics 77 10. Lake Oswego Swim Club 76

WOMEN’S SCORES

1. Mission Viejo Nadadores 613.5 2. Irvine Novaquatics 512 3. Clovis Swim Club 381.5 4. Brea Aquatics 296 5. La Mirada Armada 295 6. North Coast Aquatics 177.5 7. Rose Bowl Aquatics 150.5 8. The Dolphins Swim Team 146 9. Socal Aquatics Association 114.5 10. Beach Cities Swimming 106