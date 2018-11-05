Mission Viejo’s Katie Crom Takes Down Cassidy Bayer’s 13-14 200 FL NAG

2018 KEVIN B. PERRY INVITE

La Mirada, CA

November 1-4, 2018

Results

Katie Crom of the Mission Viejo Nadadores swam a new National Age Group record in the 200-yard butterfly this past weekend at the Kevin B. Perry Invite in La Mirada, California.

Crom, who is 14 years old, posted a 1:56.00 to take 2nd in the event in the finals session. That was just enough to get the job done, as she was just one hundredth ahead of the 1:56.01 NAG record set in December of 2013 by NCAP’s Cassidy Bayer at the 2013 Tom Dolan Invitational. Bayer is currently a freshman at Cal.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Bayer – 25.92/29.21 (55.13) 30.43/30.45 (1:00.88)

Crom – 25.94/29.54 (55.48) 30.50/30.02 (1:00.52)

Crom was a bit slower going out than Bayer was in 2013, but ultimately came back stronger in the final 50 to just eclipse the record.

Bayer’s record almost five years ago was so groundbreaking because she took about a half second off of the legendary Mary T. Meagher’s NAG record, a 1:56.58 from all the way back in 1979.

At the 2018 Kevin B. Perry Invite, Brea Aquatics’ Justina Kozan also moved up in the 13-14 all-time rankings with a very fast 1:56.44. Kozan is also 14.

TOP 13-14 ALL-TIME RANKINGS: GIRLS 200 FLY

Katie Crom – 1:56.00 (2018) Cassidy Bayer – 1:56.01 (2013) Tristen Ulett – 1:56.07 (2017) Justina Kozan – 1:56.44 (2018) Regan Smith – 1:56.57 (2016) Mary T. Meagher – 1:56.58 (1979)

Crom had a huge meet, adding wins in the 500 free (4:48.65) and 400 IM (4:16.19).