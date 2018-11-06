Italians Magnini & Santucci Each Handed 4-Year Ban

The court of Italy’s Anti-Doping Agency, NADO, has finally made its decision regarding elite swimmers Filippo Magnini and Michel Santucci. Both swimmers have been banned for 4 years.

As we reported last month, the court delayed their previously scheduled October judgement concerning the pair’s punishment for their involvement with Guido Porcellini, a nutritionist who wound up being banned for 30 years for violating anti-doping policies.

Accused of ‘use or attempted use of doping substances’, as well as abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance, Magnini was facing a possible 8-year ban, although he is retired. Santucci’s accusations involved only the use or attempted use of doping substances.

36-year-old Magnini was a mainstay of the international swimming scene from 2003 to 2016, when he was a triple European Champs medalist at age 34.

Both swimmers are expected to appeal the decision.