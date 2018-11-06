Italians Magnini & Santucci Each Handed 4-Year Ban

The court of Italy’s Anti-Doping Agency, NADO, has finally made its decision regarding elite swimmers Filippo Magnini and Michel Santucci. Both swimmers have been banned for 4 years.

As we reported last month, the court delayed their previously scheduled October judgement concerning the pair’s punishment for their involvement with Guido Porcellini, a nutritionist who wound up being banned for 30 years for violating anti-doping policies.

Accused of ‘use or attempted use of doping substances’, as well as abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance, Magnini was facing a possible 8-year ban, although he is retired. Santucci’s accusations involved only the use or attempted use of doping substances.

36-year-old Magnini was a mainstay of the international swimming scene from 2003 to 2016, when he was a triple European Champs medalist at age 34.

From our previous reporting on the case:

Both swimmers are expected to appeal the decision.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Luigi

I am waiting for the guy who wants Pellegrini banned too. He shows up every time you mention Magnini.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!