Mona McSharry Splits 55.95 Breast on Tennessee Medley Relay; 2nd-Fastest in History

2024 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:21.80, Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) – 2023 ACC Championships

SEC Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) – 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 3:26.64, Alabama (White, Wiseman, Scott, Dupre) – 2022 SEC Championships

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

Top 8:

Tennessee (Fuller, McSharry, Douthwright, Spink) – 3:24.92 Florida (Sims, Mayne, Peoples, Ivey) – 3:25.16 Texas A&M (Grane, Kemmett, Theall, Stepanek) – 3:28.61 Alabama – 3:31.14 Georgia – 3:32.13 Auburn – 3:32.32 South Carolina – 3:33.77 Missouri – 3:34.57

Mona McSharry became only the second woman in history on Friday night to split a sub-56 second breaststroke on a medley relay. Swimming in the second heat of the 400 medley relay timed final at SEC Championships, McSharry blasted a 55.95 to propel Tennessee into the lead, which they never relinquished. The Vols took 1.72 seconds off the SEC and meet records, going 3:24.94 to beat Florida by .24. The Gators were also under the previous records.

McSharry’s previous best rolling start 100 breast was 56.57, which ranked her 4th on the all-time performer list. With tonight’s swim, she moves to #2 behind only Lilly King, who went 55.66 while at Indiana. Moreover, McSharry also ranks #4 on the all-time performance list, the 3 fastest all belonging to King.

100 Breast Relay Splits

Florida kicked off the heat with a 50.07 backstroke from Bella Sims; she would have won the individual event tonight by .33. Josephine Fuller led off for Tennessee in 50.95, just off her runner-up time from the individual event.

Sims handed off to Molly Mayne, who went 58.88. McSharry made up .79 of the deficit on the first 50 and was 1.15 second faster on the second 50. The result was a 2.9-second advantage on the breaststroke, which gave Brooklyn Douthwright a 1.9-second lead as she began the butterfly.

Douthwright split 51.70 on the fly. While 1.6 seconds slower than Florida’s Olivia Peoples (50.12), she keep the Vols in the lead with one leg to go.

Camille Spinks was the anchor for Tennessee. She went 46.33 to just barely hold off Florida’s Isabel Ivey (46.09) and give the victory to the Vols.