Modern Pentathlon 200M Free WR Holder Completes Doping 15-Month Ban

Team USA’s Logan Storie is eligible to return to competition after serving a 15-month ban from competition following a failed urine test at the UIPM Pentathlon World Cup Los Angeles on February 24, 2017. Storie became eligible for competition again on May 24, 2018.

Storie, who then tested positive for Androsterone and Etiocholanone, both prohibited, avoided a potential 4-year ban for his infraction, having been able to prove to the UIPM Doping Review Panel that the offense was unintentional. The UIPM, or Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne, is the world governing body of six sports including Modern Pentathlon, Tetrathlon, Triathle, Biathle, World Schools Biathlon and Laser-Run, and is comprised of 115 National Federation members.

Storie grew up in Corvallis, Oregon and attended Corvallis High School where he swam and ran both cross country and track. Storie swam for the University of Florida from 2008 to 2012, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, a post which he still occupies. In addition to representing the United States as a soldier, Storie is also considered a 2020 Olympic hopeful, and is a member of the U.S. Army’s World-Class Athlete Program.

During his time at Florida, Storie recorded personal best times of 1:37.17 in the 200 free, 4:22.05 in the 500 free, and 15:05.19 in the 1650. Storie was also a four-year SEC Academic Honor Roll student-athlete and a member of Florida’s NCAA Championship team as a freshman.

Storie’s 200 meter freestyle Modern Pentathlon world record stands at a 1:53.08, set at the 2015 Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Munich, Germany. His best time on record in the 200 meter freestyle is a 1:51.99, swum at a last chance meet in 2008, per USA Swimming’s Individual Times Search tool.

The U.S. Army has a proud tradition of producing some of the world’s best pentathletes. In March 2017, just weeks after Storie’s failed drug test, the U.S. Army welcomed legendary General George Smith Patton Jr. to the U.S. Army Hall of Fame. General Patton is most commonly known for his leadership of U.S. troops during both World Wars I and II and is an icon of American culture. A lesser-known fact about General Patton is that he is also an Olympian, and that he was the first and only American athlete to compete in the inaugural Olympic Modern Pentathlon at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm, Sweden. General Patton, who was 26-years-old during the 1912 Summer Games, finished 5th overall.

The Modern Pentathlon consists of five disciplines: swimming; running and shooting (laser run); fencing; and show jumping (equestrian). The laser run is similar to the biathlon at the Winter Olympics which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, yet differs in that unlike the biathlon, pentathletes do not carry their firearm while running. Also, whereas the biathlon utilizes a .22 caliber long rifle (a basic twenty-two like those sold at the local hardware or sporting goods stores), pentathletes use “laser pistols”, which are less Han Solo and more converted-air-rifle, thereby removing actual ammunition in favor of shooting at a target that records the accuracy of each shot fired digitally. This technology was not implemented until 2009, however, and for over 40 years competitors used air pistols which fired 4.5 mm or .177 caliber pellets. In keeping with the old style, competitors in the laser run must still lower their weapons to the table after firing once, cock them as though they were loading a new pellet into the chamber, raise their arm, take aim, and shoot.