MN Distance Freestyler Alivia Lindorfer Verbals to Wisconsin

St. Paul, Minnesota’s Alivia Lindorfer has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin for 2019-20. Lindorfer is a senior at North High School in North St. Paul; she swims year-round for St. Croix Swim Club.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I can’t thank my friends, family and coaches enough for helping me get to this point! GO BADGERS!❣️👐”

Lindorfer swam for North at the Minnesota Girls’ Class AA State Meet as a freshman and a sophomore, finishing 14th in the 200 free (1:54.60) and 8th in the 500 free (5:12.28) her sophomore year. In club swimming, she specializes in the mile and 200 fly and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400/500 free, 1000 free, and 200 fly. At the Minnesota LSC Senior Long Course Championships this summer she won the 800 free, 1500 free, 200 fly, was runner-up in the 200/400 free, and took third in the 100 fly, all the while earning PBs in all six events, including a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 fly (2:17.77).

Last spring Lindorfer competed at the 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup, winning the 1000 free and taking home silver medals in the 500 free and 1650 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free: 16:49.64

1000 free: 10:02.57

500 free: 4:52.98

200 fly: 2:05.17