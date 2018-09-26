Duncan Scott Joins Illustrious List of Swimmers Injured in Land Sports

Yesterday we reported on Scottish Olympic medalist Duncan Scott‘s unfortunate event involving tripping over pavement, a mishap that rendered the British National Lottery’s Athlete of the Year with two torn ligaments. The incident spurred on lively discussion on whether swimmers are truly born to be in the water and only in the water, or if there is hope for aquatic athletes on dry land.

With this dialogue in mind, we’ve taken a look at just a few swimmers from over the years who have stood out on terra firma….both for better and for worse.

The Good

Oliver Martin – Brother of former USA Junior National Teamer Ruby Martin, Oliver earned 8 state titles for West High School in Iowa, including a 50 freestyle individual win in 2017. But, he was also ranked as the number one football player in Iowa, per 2017's 247Sports Composite rankings, and was a four-star recruit for the University of Michigan football team. The former swimmer currently plays Wide Receiver on Michigan's varsity team and had 3 completions against Notre Dame this year.

Dax Hill – Before becoming the NCAA D1 Champion in the men's 200m freestyle in 2012, Texas graduate Hill was a two-time All-District basketball standout at Round Rock High School in Lewisville, Texas. Hill was also named American-Stateman's top high school athlete in 2009 for his feats both in the pool and on the court.

The Not-So-Good