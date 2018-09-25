A True Swimmer: Duncan Scott Suffers Ankle Injury Tripping On Pavement

Just two days after accepting the inaugural British National Lottery’s ‘Athlete of the Year’ award, 21-year-old Duncan Scott revealed he is recovering from two ruptured ankle ligaments. In true swimmer fashion, Scott incurred the injury while ‘falling over pavement.’

Per The Herald Scotland, “I was in Stirling walking back home, and I kind of fell off the pavement and rolled the outside of my ankle,” said Scott. “I was thinking ‘I actually can’t walk here, oh my God’. But my mate was with me and he said ‘och, just walk it off’. So I got some ice on it and thought it wouldn’t be that bad a couple of hours later. But it was massive. So I had to message my coach [Steven Tigg] and with it being at Stirling, we’ve got the Institute of Sport right at our fingertips so obviously I was really fortunate I was able to go to A&E straight away. The first thing was ‘is it broken?’, no, so tick that box.

“Then it was get a scan to see what has happened with the ligaments,” he added. “Within two days I was seeing a specialist. No surgery is required, just rehab really, and obviously I am really fortunate to have the physio at Stirling on hand and they have contacted the British swimming doctor. He is called Guy Evans, he also works for Bath Rugby, so he sees people do this week in week out. I have the best of care. I just don’t want to rush things. It happened just two or three days before I was due to get back into the pool which was a bit annoying. I’m just doing the arms in the pool right now, no leg movements.” (The Herald Scotland)

Scott also said of his injury, “It’s obviously quite early [in the season] so I’m not sure I was looking to be at a certain place at the minute in terms of training. I’ve been back two or so weeks now and just doing some pool work and doing a bit more on land; it’s just about trying to let it recover.

“I’m not trying to rush back into things; that would be the biggest mistake.” (BBC Scotland)

Scott looks to get back into full training a couple of weeks from now, which is plenty of time to begin his journey towards the 2019 World Championships, as well as the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The University of Stirling athlete has already had a massive summer, becoming the most decorated Scot ever at a Commonwealth Games. His performances on the Gold Coast were highlighted by an individual gold in the stacked men’s 100m freestyle race.

Before that, Scott had snagged two medals at the 2017 World Championships as a vital member of Britain’s gold medal-winning 4x200m freestyle and silver medal-winning 4x100m medley relays.