Mizzou Swimming and Diving Hosts McKendree, Missouri State for Senior Day

Courtesy: Mizzou Athletics

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri swimming and diving is set to host a two-day competition with Missouri State and McKendree, this weekend (Jan. 17-18) at Mizzou Aquatic Center.

Mizzou will also honor its 2025 graduating class of 10 swimmers and one diver on day two of the competition. A ceremony celebrating the graduates will be held prior to Saturday’s competition at approximately 9:45 a.m.

The weekend kicks off Friday evening with a non-traditional lineup, highlighted by events such as high-energy 50 skins races for each stroke and the unique 800 freestyle knock-out race:

50 Skins Race: Features six swimmers (two per team) facing off in each event. The field narrows through three rounds, with only the top four advancing to round two, and the final two racing head-to-head in the final. Each race is spaced four minutes apart, adding intensity to this rapid-fire format.

800 Freestyle Knock-Out Race: Starting with six swimmers, the last-place competitor is eliminated at 150, 300, 450, and 600 yards. The final two remaining athletes will battle it out in the 200-yard finish.

Additional Friday events include the 200 free relay, 150-yard stroke races, 300 IM, 100 IM, and 400 medley relay to close out the night.

Saturday’s session is slated to follow the standard 16-event format, including the 1650 free, 100s and 200s of each stroke, 500 free and relay events.

Competition begins at 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, with live results available via the Meet Mobile App and DiveMeets. Admission is free and open to the public for both sessions.

UP NEXT

Diving will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado to compete in the Air Force Diving Invitational January 30–February 1. The swimming and diving squads will both compete at SEC Championships February 18-22 in Athens, Georgia.