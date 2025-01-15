The Aftermath of the Palisades Fire In Photos

I was on assignment to document the aftermath of the Palisades Fire on Friday, January 10th. With press credentials and full PPE, I was able to enter the fire zone that was being heavily guarded by both LA police and the national guard, mainly because of recent incidents of looting and illegal drone use in the area.

The air was also still very toxic, parts of homes were still smoldering and streets were blocked by downed power lines. As someone who grew up through two major wildfires in my town and having photographed many over the last 8 years, this was by far the worst destruction I had ever witnessed.

It truly did feel like the apocalypse in every way and I couldn’t help but think about the thousands of families that lost so many memories, cherished items and loved ones. It was also incredible to see the work of the incredible firefighters, working for days on end with no rest to contain the fires. I was able to follow a group that drove down on Wednesday January 8th from Glendale, Arizona, who had only slept two hours over the course of 48 hours. All of the firefighters and first responders are real heroes.

Below are some of the images I captured: