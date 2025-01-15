Gardner-Webb and ODU Claim ASUN Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

Courtesy: ASUN Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gardner-Webb’s Agustin Orechia and Old Dominion’s Bryce Mortimer earned this week’s Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Weekly honors, announced Wednesday by the league office.

Orechia finished the weekend with four first-place finishes in Gardner-Webb’s win against Catawba College. Individually, he won the 100-Yard Backstroke (50.58), 200-Yard Backstroke (1:51.76) and 100-Yard Butterfly (50.16), and he was a part of the winning 400-Yard Medley Relay team with a combined time of 3:20.

Mortimer earned a pair of victories to start 2025 for the Monarchs. He won the 200-Yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:05.65 and the 200-Yard Individual Medley in 1:52.29.

Swimmer of the Week

Agustin Orechia, Gardner-Webb

Bryce Mortimer, Old Dominion