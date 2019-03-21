Mityukov Notches Swiss National Record In Men’s 100 Back

2019 SWISS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 Swiss Long Course Championships, 18-year-old Roman Mityukov fired off a new National Record in the men’s 100m backstroke. After taking the 2nd seeded time of the morning in 55.67, Mityukov busted out a gold medal-garnering effort in the evening final, stopping the clock at 54.72.

Splitting 26.34/28.38, Mityukov dipped under his own previous National Record of 54.75 he set last year in Helsinki at the European Junior Championships. That outing rendered the Swiss swimmer 6th place overall in the event.

Mityukov’s season-best entering this 4-day meet was the 55.85 notched in Geneva this January. His time in Helsinki paired with his outing this evening’s gold mark Mityukov’s only sub-55 second performances in his young career. He now ranks 22nd in the world this season.

As this is a World Championships-qualifying competition, Mityukov’s time dips under the FINA B standard of 55.95 needed for Gwangju.