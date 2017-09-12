Missy Franklin Battles Back From Depression: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.com

Five-time Olympic gold medalist, Missy Franklin, struggled through 2016. That was the opening of her message to 75 young women at the LEAD Sports Summit in Austin, Texas, an event designed to empower female athletes in academics, sport and life.

Kara Lynn Joyce, Madisyn Cox, Elizabeth Beisel, Missy Franklin, and Eva Fabian at LEAD Sports Summit

Franklin hide the battle from the media during the Olympic year, suffering through it with her familiar smile.  Franklin explained that two months before the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials she was diagnosed with depression, insomnia, anxiety and an eating disorder.  Franklin was hitting a low when the world and swim fans expected her to rise up.  Despite the challenges, she performed, winning another gold medal, and stepping up as leader and mentor on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team. Still, her personal problems remained, further exacerbated by shoulder problems that required surgery. After a break from the pool this past summer, Missy’s back, training with the Cal Golden Bears men’s team under coach Dave Durden.   See the video above and learn more about Franklin’s journey and what she’s learned in the process.

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

5 Comments on "Missy Franklin Battles Back From Depression: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com"

Caeleb Dressel WILL get 7 golds in Tokyo

Excited for a comeback!

57 minutes 57 seconds ago
57 minutes 57 seconds ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

…me too. Sounds like she’s going to enjoy this quad a lot more than the last.

52 minutes 40 seconds ago
52 minutes 40 seconds ago
Swimmer

Missy is awesome.

Mel – I love these videos and your insights are great. Could you maybe have the background music a touch quieter? It almost drowns her out at some points.

51 minutes 24 seconds ago
51 minutes 24 seconds ago
Gold Medal Mel Stewart

Yes…thanks for the feedback. We’ll dial it back going forward.

44 minutes 2 seconds ago
44 minutes 2 seconds ago
Swimmer

Thank you!

31 minutes 45 seconds ago
31 minutes 45 seconds ago
