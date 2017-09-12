Missy Franklin Battles Back From Depression: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Five-time Olympic gold medalist, Missy Franklin, struggled through 2016. That was the opening of her message to 75 young women at the LEAD Sports Summit in Austin, Texas, an event designed to empower female athletes in academics, sport and life.

Franklin hide the battle from the media during the Olympic year, suffering through it with her familiar smile. Franklin explained that two months before the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials she was diagnosed with depression, insomnia, anxiety and an eating disorder. Franklin was hitting a low when the world and swim fans expected her to rise up. Despite the challenges, she performed, winning another gold medal, and stepping up as leader and mentor on the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team. Still, her personal problems remained, further exacerbated by shoulder problems that required surgery. After a break from the pool this past summer, Missy’s back, training with the Cal Golden Bears men’s team under coach Dave Durden. See the video above and learn more about Franklin’s journey and what she’s learned in the process.

