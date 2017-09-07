Olympians Give Praise to Inaugural LEAD Sports Summit (Video Feature)

LEAD hosted it’s first Sports Summit this past Labor Day weekend in Austin, Texas. The 3 day event consisted of 75 girls learning from a variety of female leaders, including Olympic champion Missy Franklin, Olympic captain Elizabeth Beisel, confidence coach Christen Shefchunas, nutrition coach Jennifer Brunelli, and LEAD founder and 3-time Olympian Kara Lynn Joyce.

LEAD was something special. The goal was to give the female attendants tools in leadership and empower them to take those tools with them as they moved forward in their academic, athletic, and personal lives. Something like that had never happened before, and it was obvious from the testimonials of both the leaders and the ones being led that everyone came away with a new perspective.

As you hear from Madisyn Cox, Elizabeth Beisel, Eva Fabian, Missy Franklin, and Kara Lynn speak about their experience at LEAD, it’s obvious to see it had a great impact. This is an experience I would recommend to anyone who’s able to attend, it truly is a one of a kind event.

For those interested in LEAD, you can sign up for the LEAD News letter here.