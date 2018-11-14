Mireia Belmonte “Probably” Out of Short Course Spanish Championships

After withdrawing from this summer’s European Championships due to health concerns including bouts of dizziness, Spanish swimmer Mireia Belmonte is battling new health issues. The latest, an ankle injury, might hold her out of the Spanish Championships that begin on Thursday and the World Short Course Championships in December.

According to Mundo Deportivo, she’s suffering a “small ankle injury” that is “not serious,” but has been enough to prevent normal preparations for the championships. Belmonte announced the injury at the Cursa de les Dones de Barcelona (Barcelona Women’s Walk) on Sunday, where she was unable to participate and walking on a crutch.

Belmonte says that she’s probably out of the Spanish Championships, but wants to wait-and-see with regard to the World Short Course Championships. She also said that her dizziness has improved, but that it is not totally gone.

Belmonte is one of 6 Spanish swimmers who are prequalified for the Short Course World Championships, though that roster is expected to grow after this week’s championships.

Belmonte holds (or shares via relay) 14 Spanish Records, including Short Course Records in the 400/800/1500 freestyles, 100/200 butterflies, and 100/200/400 IMs. She also holds 4 World Recordss, all in short course meters: the 800 free (7:59.34), 1500 free (15:19.71), 200 fly (1:59.61), and 400 IM (4:18.94).