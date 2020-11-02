Minnesotan Nick Kale Will Join Purdue’s Breaststroke Tradition in Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wayzata High School senior Nick Kale has verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers. Kale, who swims for the Minnetonka Swim Club in Minnesota, joins a very midwestern-heavy recruiting class of 2021 for Purdue.

Kale is a breaststroker who finished 4th in the 100 breaststroke (55.31) in February at the Minnesota High School AA State Championship meet and 7th in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.32) at the Minnesota LSC Senior State Championships.

His breaststroke specialty fits in with the group where Purdue has made its name nationally. That group was a little thinner than normal at last year’s Big Ten Championships, scoring just 38 points across the two breaststroke events, but that still made the stroke its second-most successful group behind only the sprint freestylers (84 points).

At the most recent NCAA Championships in 2019, then-sophomore Trent Pellini earned All-America honors via a 15th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Kale’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.59

50 breast (relay split) – 24.77

100 breast – 55.31

200 breast – 2:06.32

Kale is a Winter Juniors qualifier in long course with a 1:06.85 in the 100 breaststroke and a Summer Juniors qualifier with his best of 55.31 in the 100 yard breaststroke.

The Boilermakers’ 2020-2021 roster has 38 male swimmers & divers on it. Of those, 15 come from Purdue’s home state of Indiana.

The rest of the midwest has not been a rich recruiting ground for the Purdue men, though. Outside of Indiana, the Boilermakers have 2 from Michigan and 1 from Ohio as their only other team members from the area traditionally known as the Midwest.

In the class of 2021, however, they are beginning to shift that ratio. Of 5 announced men’s commits in the class of 2021, 2 are from Indiana (Chandler Lipp and Brady Samuels), 1 is from Illinois (Connor McCarthy), and 1, Kale, is from Minnesota. The other swimmer, Luke Fortner, is from North Carolina.

