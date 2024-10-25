Milla Jensen Breaks Australian Age Group (Establishment) Record in the 200 Free

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – INCHEON

17-year-old Australian swimmer Milla Jansen has broken the Australian National Age Record in the 200 meter freestyle in short course meters on Friday at the Incheon stop of the Swimming World Cup Series.

Jansen, who turns 18 on November 29, finished 3rd on Friday in 1:54.98. That put her behind only the World Record holder Siobhan Haughey (1:51.02) and her fellow Australian Brittany Castelluzzo (1:54.11), who is 23.

The Establishment Record* for the event was a 1:55.11 that was done in 2007 by Kylie Palmer. Palmer would go on to win two Olympic medals on Australia 400 free relays, a long course World Championship silver in the 200 free individually in 2011, and a short course World Championship gold in the 200 free individually in 2008.

Jansen had only raced this event in short course a couple of times prior to this year’s World Cup Series. Her best time entering the meets was a 2:00.77 from 2021 when she was 14.

She scratched the race in Shanghai (she would have finaled easily) and then swam a 1:57.00 in prelims on Friday.

Jansen is better known for her sprinting prowess. She won silver at the 2023 World Junior Championships in the 100 free and gold at the 2022 Junior Pan Pac Championships in the 50 free.

She also finished 3rd in the 50 free and 100 free last week in Shanghai and in the 50 free earlier this week in Incheon, with the 100 free yet to come. She already holds the Age Records for 17-year-olds (official not establishment) thanks to her times of 24.10 and 52.31 in Adelaide in September.