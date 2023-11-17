Midseason Invites Time Trial Roundup: Pro Carson Foster Pops 4:07.67 500 Freestyle

In this article, we’ve collected some of the most interesting time trial results from around the country. Midseason invites are in full swing–some meets are running meters and yards, and others just yards. But either way, there have been some intriguing results through two/three days of racing–just make sure you’re paying attention to whether the swim was yards or meters.

Texas Hall of Fame Invite

The biggest news coming out of time trials so far isn’t actually a result from a college swimmer. Instead, it’s courtesy of Carson Foster, who still trains at Texas but forwent his remaining eligibility to turn pro at the end of last season. Last night at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite, Foster turned in a blazing 4:07.67 500-yard free, vaulting up to 6th fastest performer in history. He slots in between Luke Hobson and Leon Marchand, who both set their marks this calendar year.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 500-Yard Free:

Kieran Smith, Florida — 4:06.32 (2020) Matt Sates, Georgia — 4:06.61 (2022) Jake Magahey, Georgia — 4:06.71 (2021) Zane Grothe, Auburn — 4:07.25 (2017) Luke Hobson, Texas — 4:07.37 (2023) Carson Foster, Texas — 4:07.67 (2023) Leon Marchand, ASU — 4:07.81 (2023) Townley Haas, Texas — 4:08.19 (2019)

Since Foster has turned pro, the result doesn’t change anything in the NCAA landscape. However, sources say that Foster is going to race the 400-meter freestyle at the upcoming U.S. Open, and his time here could have big implications for that race. This was a 2.64 second best for him. Currently, he holds a 3:45.29 best in the 400 free, a time that’s often made fans speculate about whether he could make the U.S. Olympic team.

This week’s flipping between LCM and SCY at the midseason invites highlights the fact that conversions between the two pool sizes are tricky. But, this was still a huge swim for Foster and could be a sign of things to come in just a couple weeks time.

Texas opened their invite with a LCM time trials session. Notable results coming out of that session include Alec Filipovic and Holden Smith‘s 100 butterfly swims. Filipovic swam a lifetime best, making his Olympic Trials cut with a 53.38. That eclipses his previous best of 53.95, which he swam earlier this summer. Smith was a hundredth off his PB in 53.88.

Keeping it in butterfly, USC freshman Michal Chmielewski swam a new best time in the 200 fly, posting a 1:55.09. His previous standard was a 1:56.34 from August’s LEN Games in Dublin, Ireland. It’s his twin brother that’s broken out in the 200 fly this year, picking up a silver medal at 2023 Worlds, but this swim should begin to put M. Chmielewski on the radar.

He was the silver medalist at the 2022 World Junior Championships, and his time here would’ve qualified him for semifinals in Fukuoka, ultimately putting him 10th.

Minna Abraham, another international freshman on USC’s roster, threw down a personal best of her own in the 100 freestyle. She swam 55.24, marking a new personal best for her by .35 seconds. Abraham has been a major part of the Trojan women’s resurgence this season. She’s been dropping time quickly this season as she adjusts to yards, but this is confirmation that the training in LA has been working out for her.

Also for USC, Vaggelis Makrygiannis came just .12 seconds from his best 100 backstroke time, swimming a 54.18. His PB stands at 54.06 from the 2021 U.S. Open, and this is the closest he’s come to that time since then.

One final swim to take note of in Austin is Cameron Castro‘s 100 freestyle. Castro swam a new personal best of 50.53, dropping more than three-tenths off his previous best of 50.88 from 2023 Futures – Sacramento.

Georgia Invitational

The story out of the time trials for the Georgia Invitational is the Auburn women. They haven’t rebuilt at the pace of the men’s program, but they’ve steadily been improving over the last three seasons. Let’s start with Kensley Merrit‘s 51.93 100-yard back, which is her best unconverted yards time. That swim gives the Auburn women plenty of options in the 100 backstroke, as she becomes the third swimmer on their roster capable of going sub-52 along with Ellie Waldrep and Meghan Lee.

Waldrep swam personal best herself during time trials. She knocked a hundredth off her best 100-yard fly time, turning in a 52.64. Meanwhile, Lee took on the 200 backstroke, swimming a 1:53.00, a bit off her best of 1:53.00.

For the Auburn men, Rusty Jerger swam a lifetime best 200-yard fly, clocking a 1:44.49. That knocks a few tenths off his previous best, which came almost two years ago at the February 2022 Bulldog Invitational.

Tennessee Invitational

Virginia freshman Tess Howley went with the 100 butterfly/100 backstroke double for her individual events on Day 2 of the Tennessee Invite. But, she time trialed the 200-yard freestyle as well, swimming a 1:45.74. That’s just off her best time of 1:45.56, an encouraging sign for her as she adjusts to the Cavaliers system.