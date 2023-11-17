Former Australian Coach Paul Frost Sentenced To 32 Years In Prison Over Child Sexual Abuse

An Australian swim coach who sexually abused 11 students for more than a decade received his prison sentence on Thursday.

Paul Frost, 48, was sentenced to 32 years behind bars after being found guilty of 43 child sexual abuse offenses in June, having abused children he taught at a swimming school in southern Sydney between 1996 and 2009.

Frost reportedly watched via videolink as Judge Sarah Huggett said he “deliberately created a culture which faciliated his offending,” including normalizing talk of sex among the children he was teaching, encouraging sexual activity both with and between students, and engaging in “graphic acts” in the school’s change room.

“Paul had built a culture of these types of things being normal,” one of his victims wrote in a statement to the court. “I know they seem a bit horrifying and strange now.”

The victim said he went along with discussing sexual matters openly with Frost because he wanted to be “one of the cool kids.”

“I thought talking about that … was just what people did,” he wrote. “I thought it was normal.”