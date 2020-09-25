Australian Coach Paul Frost Pleads Not Guilty To 46 Sex Abuse Charges

Paul Frost, the son of a well-known Australian swim coach, has pleaded not guilty to 46 child sex abuse charges this week.

The 44-year-old Frost is a swim coach. His father Doug Frost was famous for coaching Australian swimming icon Ian Thorpe, and both Frosts remain relative celebrities in Australia. Paul Frost appeared on cooking competition show MasterChef in Australia.

Paul Frost is accused of sexually abusing at least ten boys and one girl, all between the ages of 10 and 16, according to The Daily Telegraph. The alleged abuses happened between 1996 and 20019 when Paul Frost was working at his father’s Doug Frost Swim School in Padstow, New South Wales.

Paul Frost was charged with 126 sex abuse charges, but The Daily Telegraph reports that all but 46 were dropped. Paul Frost pleaded not guilty to all 46 of the remaining charges in Burwood Local Court this week.

Officials accuse Paul Frost of a long list of illicit activities, including having sexual intercourse with underage children, touching swimmers inappropriately, and giving a 13-year-old boy alcohol.

Paul Frost was arrested in September of 2019 and spent a week in jail before he was released on bail. He is currently under strict house arrest. His next court date will come next month.