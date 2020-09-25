USA Swimming Announces Updated 2020 Meet Calendar

After announcing that the traditional national-level meet schedule would be changed due to COVID-19 earlier this year, USA Swimming has now put out an updated meet schedule for 2020 that includes three different competitions. It also announced that it plans to continue to 2021 Pro Swim Series has planned, with reaffirmation of the dates and locations to be released soon.

The first competition slated to occur will be a three-month-long virtual meet that will begin in October. The “National Leaderboard” will track times swum across the country, in both sanctioned and non-sanctioned formats, with top swims being recognized at the end of each month.

The second competition slated to take place in 2020 is a multi-venue U.S. Open, which will occur between November 12-14. The meet will be held at 8-10 undisclosed venues, with four timed finals sessions being held over three days.

To end the year USA Swimming will host a second multi-site meet, the 18&Under Winter Championships. The short course yards meet will also have multiple sanctioned sites across the country.

Full USA Swimming Release:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following thoughtful assessment, USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced changes to its 2020 national events calendar. Previously announced competitions will be replaced with a three-month virtual race leaderboard, a multi-site Toyota U.S. Open event and a decentralized 2020 18&Under Winter Championships.

Beginning in October, USA Swimming will introduce the National Leaderboard, a virtual competition format for swimmers from coast to coast. Similar to the Speedo Swim Again Series, the National Leaderboard series will consist of sanctioned and non-sanctioned long-course meter, short-course meter and short-course yard results, though the leaderboard will be focused on individual swimmers. Top performances will then be recognized at the end of each competition month.

In an effort to re-introduce in-person competition, but limit travel as best possible for athletes, the Toyota U.S. Open will be hosted November 12-14, 2020, across multiple sites nationwide. The long-course meter event will feature athletes competing in 8-10 venues, with approximately 100 swimmers at each venue. Events will consist of four-timed final sessions over three days. On par with National-level events, all swimmers who have one or more qualifying standards may enter these meets through USA Swimming’s Online Meet Entry system on a first-come basis until the entry cap is reached. Current U.S. National Team Members or U.S. National Junior Team Members will be provided with priority registration. Sites for the 2020 Toyota U.S. Open will be announced as soon as available.

Rounding out the year will be the 2020 18&Under Winter Championships, featuring a distributed championships format, allowing swimmers to compete in multiple sanctioned sites across the country. The event will take place December 1-13, 2020 and hosted by USA Swimming member clubs in conjunction with their Local Swimming Committee (LSC). Competition will be conducted in short-course yards. Results will be aggregated, and medals and team awards will be sent from USA Swimming following the conclusion of the event. Further details regarding the 2020 18&Under Winter Championships are being shared with LSCs, who in turn will share it within their communities as information becomes available.

The organization intends to proceed with the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series in the new year and will reaffirm dates and locations in the coming weeks.