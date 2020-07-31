Pro Swim Series Time Standards Set at Olympic Trials Cuts for 2020-2021 Season

USA Swimming has finalized the time standards for the first two stops of the 2020-2021 Pro Swim Series, which is scheduled to kick off on November 5th in Richmond, Virginia.

The meets, which will both feature evening prelims sessions and morning finals sessions to mimic the Tokyo Olympic Schedule, will be bound by the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials time standards.

These standards are considerably faster than the ones that were used to open last year’s Pro Swim Series meet in Greensboro. Those cuts were an expansion of even tougher cuts to start the prior season, which were then expanded due to low athlete attendance at the meets.

The new standards for this year’s opening meets are the fastest in the history of the pro swim series, but a pretty significant margin (Knoxville in 2018 previously held that title).

These tougher standards position the Pro Swim Series as preparation events for the U.S. Olympic Trials. This year, the meets will be much less about “development” and much more about “making sure that the United States’ future Olympians have elite racing opportunities between now and Tokyo.”

By limiting the size of these meets, USA Swimming will also limit the number of athletes who have to travel to compete in them. Placing the first two meets on back-to-back weekends on opposite ends of the country should further limit the size, as that will mitigate the need for athletes to travel (or at least travel by plane) cross country to get to the meet.

Even further limitations could result if the International Swimming League is successful in launching its training-camp second season and is likewise able to persuade Americans to participate. That could pull a number of the country’s top swimmers away from the early Pro Swim Series stops.

In short: the expectations is that this year’s meets will be much smaller than last year’s were.

Both meets will be capped at ‘approximately 400 swimmers.’ By comparison, last year’s Greensboro meet was capped at ‘approximately 450 swimmers.’

USA Swimming has still not given updates on the 14-16 ‘regional events’ that they previously announced for mid-to-late August, which is a timeframe that is rapidly approaching. Given the continued growth of coronavirus cases nationally, sources close to USA Swimming decision-makers tell SwimSwam that these meets are ‘definitely canceled,’ though the organization has not announced that officially.

Meet Info:

Richmond Pro Swim Series

November 5-8, 2020 (Thursday-Sunday)

Entry Deadline: October 27, or when entry cap is reached

Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, Virginia

Full Meet Info Document (PDF)

Irvine Pro Swim Series

November 12-15, 2020

Entry Deadline: November 3, 2020

Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, California

Full Meet Info Document (PDF)

Time Standards for 2020 Pro Swim Series Stops in Richmond, Virginia and Irvine, California

Men’s Cut Time (SCY) Men’s Cut Time (LCM) Event Women’s Cut Time (LCM) Women’s Cut Time (SCY) 19.79 23.19 50 Free 25.99 22.29 43.09 50.49 100 Free 56.29 48.89 1:35.59 1:50.79 200 Free 2:01.69 1:45.89 4:19.39 3:57.29 400 Free 4:16.89 4:43.79 9:04.99 8:12.99 800 Free 8:48.09 9:48.09 15:10.09 15:44.89 1500 Free 16:49.19 16:18.09 46.79 56.59 100 Back 1:02.69 53.29 1:44.79 2:02.99 200 Back 2:14.69 1:55.39 53.39 1:03.29 100 Breast 1:10.99 1:00.69 1L58.29 2:17.89 200 Breast 2:33.29 2:11.69 47.29 54.19 100 Fly 1:00.69 52.99 1:45.09 2:01.19 200 Fly 2:14.59 1:57.79 1:45.19 2:04.09 200 IM 2:17.39 1:58.29 3:46.99 4:25.99 400 IM 4:51.79 4:12.09

Bonus Standards

Comparison to Last Year’s Standards

2019 Greensboro Standards 2020-2021 Men’s Cut Time (LCM) Event (LCM) 2020-2021 Women’s Cut Time (LCM) 2019 Greensboro Standards 26.89 23.19 50 Free 25.99 26.89 58.19 50.49 100 Free 56.29 58.19 2:04.99 1:50.79 200 Free 2:01.69 2:04.99 4:23.79 3:57.29 400 Free 4:16.89 4:23.79 9:03.49 8:12.99 800 Free 8:48.09 9:03.49 17:20.49 15:44.89 1500 Free 16:49.19 17:20.49 1:05.19 56.59 100 Back 1:02.69 1:05.19 2:20.39 2:02.99 200 Back 2:14.69 2:20.39 1:13.79 1:03.29 100 Breast 1:10.99 1:13.79 2:39.09 2:17.89 200 Breast 2:33.29 2:39.09 1:02.99 54.19 100 Fly 1:00.69 1:02.99 2:18.99 2:01.19 200 Fly 2:14.59 2:18.99 2:22.09 2:04.09 200 IM 2:17.39 2:22.09 5:00.99 4:25.99 400 IM 4:51.79 5:00.99