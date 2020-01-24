Australian Coach Paul Frost Now Facing More Than 100 Child Sex Abuse Charges

The list of charges against Australian swim coach and former MasterChef contestant Paul Frost continue to grow. The son of Australian coaching legend Doug Frost now faces more than 100 charges, according to News.com.au.

The 43-year-old Paul Frost was arrested in New South Wales back in September. Police had received reports over the summer that two boys had been sexually assaulted between 1997 and 2003. The boys, under the age of 16 at the time, were members of a swim squad under Paul Frost, a local official said.

Since then, the allegations have exploded in number. Within about a week, prosecutors had nine new alleged victims and 47 more charges against Paul Frost. The charges ranged from grooming to indecent assault to aggravated sexual assault. Prosecutors alleged that Paul Frost had abused boys between the ages of 8 and 16.

The assaults allegedly happened while Paul Frost was working at the Doug Frost Swim School in Sydney. The story has been especially significant in Australia due to that family connection – Doug Frost was famous for training Australian swim star Ian Thorpe. Both father and son have been relative celebrities in the country. Paul Frost was a contestant on the television show MasterChef, Australian media report.

Paul Frost spent a week in jail after his arrest, but has been released on bail since then. Per News.com.au, prosecutors asked for eight weeks to produce a charge certificate, citing the high number of charges against the younger Frost. His next court date is March 11.