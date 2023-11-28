Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mid-Season Recap, US Open, and 2024 Doha World Champs | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we recap the first week of mid-season invites, preview the *stacked* US Open this weekend, and discuss how the 2024 World Championships in Doha are shaping up.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:33 Mid-Season Week 1 Recap
  • 11:44 Minnesota Invite
  • 17:50 US Open
  • 26:21 2024 Doha World Champs

SINK or SWIM

  • 34:30 Will not going to the Doha World Champs affect Katie Ledecky‘s legacy?
  • 37:15 Will we see anyone reclaim a world record in 2024?
  • 42:50 Will Sarah Sjostrom win gold at her 5th Olympic Games in Paris?
  • 45:45 Should the 1000 Free be eliminated from college dual meets?
  • 51:34 Will there be a Russia/USA dual meet in February 2024?

