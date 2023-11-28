Mid-Season Recap, US Open, and 2024 Doha World Champs | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we recap the first week of mid-season invites, preview the *stacked* US Open this weekend, and discuss how the 2024 World Championships in Doha are shaping up.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:33 Mid-Season Week 1 Recap
- 11:44 Minnesota Invite
- 17:50 US Open
- 26:21 2024 Doha World Champs
SINK or SWIM
- 34:30 Will not going to the Doha World Champs affect Katie Ledecky‘s legacy?
- 37:15 Will we see anyone reclaim a world record in 2024?
- 42:50 Will Sarah Sjostrom win gold at her 5th Olympic Games in Paris?
- 45:45 Should the 1000 Free be eliminated from college dual meets?
- 51:34 Will there be a Russia/USA dual meet in February 2024?