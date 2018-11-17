Michael Andrew Lowers Hours-Old 50 Fly American Record

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

National team member Michael Andrew lowered his hours-old American Record in the men’s 50m butterfly while competing on day 3 of the 2018 FINA World Cup in Singapore.

This morning in prelims, the 19-year-old racer put up a time of 22.37, the fastest U.S. performance in history, to capture a new national record, as well as the top seed. The mark shaved .01 off of the previous American Record held by Olympian Tom Shields. Shields produced the 22.38 former standard at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in the semi-finals. The former Cal Bear ultimately earned silver in 22.40.

Andrew’s previous personal best rested at the 22.39 clocked just last week at the Tokyo stop of this series.

Tonight, however, the Race Pace Club athlete busted out an even quicker 22.32 to take silver in the 50m fly final behind Russia’s Vlad Morozov. In doing so, MA shaved .05 off of that morning American Record and now his performance now positions the star as the 14th fastest performer of all time.