McKechnie Monopolizes Podium At 2020 South Aussie States

2020 SOUTH AUSTRALIA SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, October 2nd – Sunday, October 4th

SAALC, Oaklands Park, SA, AUS

SCM (25m)

Recap #1

Results

The 2020 South Australia State Short Course Championships concluded today, with 25-year-old James McKechnie wreaking havoc across multiple events.

The Starplex swimmer doubled up on the IM events, reaping gold in the 200m in a time of 1:59.84 while topping the podium in the 400m in 4:17.92. The man also logged a time of 27.37 to beat the men’s 50m breast field, hit 1:00.31 to take 100m breast gold and rounded out his resume here with a time of 2:04.31 in the 200m fly.

Marion’s Leiston Pickett was in the water as well, with the former DC Trident ISL team member adding the 50m and 100m breast to her 200m breast victory earlier on. She hit a time of 30.59 in the former and 1:06.96 in the latter to snag a double victory.

Finally, 30-year-old veteran Travis Mahoney nabbed the 100m free state title in a time of 49.49 to represent the only man of the field to get under the 50-second mark. He also cleared the 50m back and 50m fly fields in times of 24.95 and 25.34, respectively.

Additional Notes