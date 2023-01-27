Matthew Cao Breaks 11-12 Canadian Age Record in the 200 IM

2023 Mies Schootman Invitational

January 20-22, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Short Course Meters (25 meters)

Full Meet Results

12-year-old Matthew Cao of the Pacific Sea Wolves in British Columbia broke a Canadian National Age Group Record last weekend in Vancouver.

He swam 2:15.94 in the 200 IM (short course meters), which broke the former Canadian Record of 2:16.88 that was set by Justin Jung in 2019. Jung has continued his success as he has climbed the age groups, though his focus has shifted more toward breaststroke races: last season, he was Canada’s best 15-year-old performer in the 200 long course meter breaststroke.

Cao, like Jung, is a great breaststroker. Interestingly, he was even a full second better than Jung on that breaststroke split, though Jung set himself up for a much faster closing 50 meters.

Splits Comparison:

Matthew Cao Justin Jung 2023 2019 Backstroke 29.73 29.24 Breaststroke 33.79 35.55 Butterfly 39.09 40.19 Freestyle 33.33 31.90 Final Time 2:15.94 2:16.88

Jung’s record was also the previous Swim BC provincial record. The swim is the fastest by a Canadian 11-12 this year by almost six seconds.

Cao won a whopping 10 individual events in the three-day meet, setting best times in all but two of them. That includes freestyler, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly races – the kind of versatility that benefits his IMs.

Cao’s other meet results: