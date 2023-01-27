Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matthew Cao Breaks 11-12 Canadian Age Record in the 200 IM

Comments: 1
Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

January 26th, 2023 News

2023 Mies Schootman Invitational

  • January 20-22, 2023
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  • Short Course Meters (25 meters)
  • Full Meet Results

12-year-old Matthew Cao of the Pacific Sea Wolves in British Columbia broke a Canadian National Age Group Record last weekend in Vancouver.

He swam 2:15.94 in the 200 IM (short course meters), which broke the former Canadian Record of 2:16.88 that was set by Justin Jung in 2019. Jung has continued his success as he has climbed the age groups, though his focus has shifted more toward breaststroke races: last season, he was Canada’s best 15-year-old performer in the 200 long course meter breaststroke.

Cao, like Jung, is a great breaststroker. Interestingly, he was even a full second better than Jung on that breaststroke split, though Jung set himself up for a much faster closing 50 meters.

Splits Comparison:

Matthew Cao Justin Jung
2023 2019
Backstroke 29.73 29.24
Breaststroke 33.79 35.55
Butterfly 39.09 40.19
Freestyle 33.33 31.90
Final Time 2:15.94 2:16.88

Jung’s record was also the previous Swim BC provincial record. The swim is the fastest by a Canadian 11-12 this year by almost six seconds.

Cao won a whopping 10 individual events in the three-day meet, setting best times in all but two of them. That includes freestyler, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly races – the kind of versatility that benefits his IMs.

Cao’s other meet results:

  • 100 free – 57.60 (PB)
  • 200 free – 2:05.03 (PB)
  • 100 back – 1:05.27 (PB)
  • 200 back – 2:25.30 (PB)
  • 100 breast – 1:11.69 (PB)
  • 200 breast – 2:32.97 (PB)
  • 50 fly – 29.16 (PB)
  • 100 fly – 1:03.69 (PB)
  • 200 IM – 2:15.94 (PB)
  • 400 IM – 4:53.17 (PB)

1
Bobc
1 hour ago

Think you probably don’t want to label those splits in MR order

2
0
