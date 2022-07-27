Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt king Describes The Todd DeSorbo Set That Helped His Back Half

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Michael Hamann.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

  • World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo (2009)
  • American Record – 46.96, Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • LC Nationals Record – 47.39, Ryan Held/Caeleb Dressel (2019)
  • World Junior Record – 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Zach Apple (Indiana)/Matt King (Cavalier Aquatics): 48.44
  2. —–
  3. Shaine Casas (Texas Longhorn): 48.46
  4. Destin Lasco (Unattached): 48.75
  5. Danny Krueger (Unattached): 48.89
  6. Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club): 48.91
  7. Luke Maurer (Alto Swim Club): 48.94
  8. Justin Ress (Mission Viejo): 49.00

In a thrilling final where the top three swimmers were separated by just .02, Virginia undergrad Matt King and Indiana pro Zach Apple tied for the national title with a 48.44. King was out first at the 50, but Apple closed hard on the final 50 to get his hand on the wall even with King.

Joel Lin
48 seconds ago

Great to see him find success. He earned it.

Supafly23
13 minutes ago

3x50s on 1:30 all out

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Supafly23
bobthebuilderrocks
15 minutes ago

Matt ^2, Jack Aikins and now Connery coming in…. I’m thinking UVA guys are gonna be impressive yards and meters these next coming years.

