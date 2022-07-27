Matt king Describes The Todd DeSorbo Set That Helped His Back Half

2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap Katie Ledecky highlights night two of the U.S. Nationals as the top seed in the women’s 200 freestyle. She is followed closely by 2nd seed Erin Gemmell.

2022 U.S. National Championships: Day 2 Finals Preview Katie Ledecky is the top seed in the women’s 200 freestyle tonight after swimming a 1:56.75 in prelims. 7 women got under the 2:00 mrk this morning.

Natalie Hinds: “I really felt like I could finally finish the 2nd 50” Natalie Hinds defender her top qualifying spot from the morning, winning the national title with a 53.53, a new personal best for the Florida pro

Max McHugh Scratches 200 Breast Final at U.S. Nationals Minnesota’s Max McHugh scratched the 200 breast after placing 19th this morning about two seconds off his best time. He is seeded 2nd in the 100 breast.