Daily Swim Coach Workout #729

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#IM

4x

125 choice @ 2:00 25 fast/25 ez

125 choice @ 2:00 25 stroke/25 free

1x

team stretch @ 10:00

1xbreak @ 2:00

1x

10×25 @ :40 odds- free, evens- fly

10×25 @ :40 odds- back, evens- breast

break @ 4:00

4x

1×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:15 desc 25s

2×50 free paddle/pull @ :50 neg split

3×25 free paddle/pull @ :25 build

:30 rest

100 IMO swim BA @ 3:00 add up 400

break @ 2:00

1x

1×400 kick with fins @ 7:00 (25 back/75 UW fly)

1×300 kick with fins @ 5:15 (25 back/50 UW fly)

1×200 kick with fins @ 3:30 (25 back/25 UW fly)

#MD_D

4x

125 choice @ 2:00 25 fast/25 ez

125 choice @ 2:00 25 stroke/25 free

1x

team stretch @ 10:00

1xbreak @ 2:00

1x

10×25 @ :40 odds- free, evens- fly

10×25 @ :40 odds- back, evens- breast

break @ 4:00

4x

1×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:15 desc 25s

2×50 free paddle/pull @ :50 neg split

3×25 free paddle/pull @ :25 build

:30 rest

125 free swim BA @ 3:00 add up 500

break @ 2:00

1x

1×400 kick with fins @ 7:00 (25 back/75 UW fly)

1×300 kick with fins @ 5:15 (25 back/50 UW fly)

1×200 kick with fins @ 3:30 (25 back/25 UW fly)