Daily Swim Coach Workout #729

Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
#IM
4x
125 choice @ 2:00 25 fast/25 ez
125 choice @ 2:00 25 stroke/25 free
1x
team stretch @ 10:00
1xbreak @ 2:00
1x
10×25 @ :40 odds- free, evens- fly
10×25 @ :40 odds- back, evens- breast
break @ 4:00
4x
1×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:15 desc 25s
2×50 free paddle/pull @ :50 neg split
3×25 free paddle/pull @ :25 build
:30 rest
100 IMO swim BA @ 3:00 add up 400
break @ 2:00
1x
1×400 kick with fins @ 7:00 (25 back/75 UW fly)
1×300 kick with fins @ 5:15 (25 back/50 UW fly)
1×200 kick with fins @ 3:30 (25 back/25 UW fly)
#MD_D
4x
125 choice @ 2:00 25 fast/25 ez
125 choice @ 2:00 25 stroke/25 free
1x
team stretch @ 10:00
1xbreak @ 2:00
1x
10×25 @ :40 odds- free, evens- fly
10×25 @ :40 odds- back, evens- breast
break @ 4:00
4x
1×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:15 desc 25s
2×50 free paddle/pull @ :50 neg split
3×25 free paddle/pull @ :25 build
:30 rest
125 free swim BA @ 3:00 add up 500
break @ 2:00
1x
1×400 kick with fins @ 7:00 (25 back/75 UW fly)
1×300 kick with fins @ 5:15 (25 back/50 UW fly)
1×200 kick with fins @ 3:30 (25 back/25 UW fly)
Brad Grieshop
Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics
