Daily Swim Coach Workout #729

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Race Specificity
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#IM
    4x
        125 choice @ 2:00 25 fast/25 ez
        125 choice @ 2:00 25 stroke/25 free
    1x
        team stretch @ 10:00
        1xbreak @ 2:00
    1x
        10×25 @ :40 odds- free, evens- fly
        10×25 @ :40 odds- back, evens- breast
        break @ 4:00
    4x
        1×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:15 desc 25s
        2×50 free paddle/pull @ :50 neg split
        3×25 free paddle/pull @ :25 build
        :30 rest
        100 IMO swim BA @ 3:00 add up 400
    break @ 2:00
    1x
        1×400 kick with fins @ 7:00 (25 back/75 UW fly)
        1×300 kick with fins @ 5:15 (25 back/50 UW fly)
        1×200 kick with fins @ 3:30 (25 back/25 UW fly)

#MD_D
    4x
        125 choice @ 2:00 25 fast/25 ez
        125 choice @ 2:00 25 stroke/25 free
    1x
        team stretch @ 10:00
        1xbreak @ 2:00
    1x
        10×25 @ :40 odds- free, evens- fly
        10×25 @ :40 odds- back, evens- breast
        break @ 4:00
    4x
        1×75 free paddle/pull @ 1:15 desc 25s
        2×50 free paddle/pull @ :50 neg split
        3×25 free paddle/pull @ :25 build
        :30 rest
        125 free swim BA @ 3:00 add up 500
    break @ 2:00
    1x
        1×400 kick with fins @ 7:00 (25 back/75 UW fly)
        1×300 kick with fins @ 5:15 (25 back/50 UW fly)
        1×200 kick with fins @ 3:30 (25 back/25 UW fly)

Brad Grieshop
Head Coach, Mt Vernon Premier Aquatics

