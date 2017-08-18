Marsh Talks UCSD Move With Assistant Coach (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

David Marsh, the 2016 Rio Olympic head coach for Team USA women, will be taking over the head coaching position at the University of California San Diego. Marsh’s former collegiate coaching includes a period at Auburn as the head coach, where he won 7 men’s NCAA team titles and 5 women’s NCAA team titles between 1990 and 2007. Marsh will make the move to San Diego after serving for several years as both the head coach and CEO of SwimMAC in Charlotte, NC. Marsh was also a performance consultant with the Queens University team that he helped launch.

Marsh officially parted ways with SwimMAC back in May, but continued to coach the Team Elite program. He says that a Team Elite program will remain in Charlotte, and that he will be launching a Team Elite – West program in San Diego. He’s had plenty of success with the pro team, including qualifying 5 swimmers for the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. In total, he’s coached 49 Olympians from 19 different countries.