Madelyn Cislo, Rhianna Hensler Break Division 3 MI HS Records

MHSAA D3 State Championships

Friday-Saturday, November 17-18th

EMU Jones Natatorium, Ypsilanti, MI

Short course yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Cranbrook Kingswood – 292 Bloomfield Hills Marian – 207 Grand Rapids Catholic Central – 189 Grand Rapids Christian- 177 Milan – 175

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) held its State Championships for all 3 of its divisions on Friday and Saturday, November 17th and 18th. The Division 3 (holds the smallest schools in the state) meet was held at the Eastern Michigan University Jones Natatorium, in Ypsilanti. The 3 divisions of MHSAA only refer to the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, the Upper Peninsula is basically its own division and holds its state meet in February.

Bloomfield Hills schools Cranbrook Kingswood (college prep boarding school) and Bloomfield Hills Marian (private Catholic school) went 1-2 in the team scoring.

Cranbrook freshman Gwen Woodbury was the sole 4-event winner of the day, taking wins in the 200 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay. The freshman took the 200 free in a 1:51.77, still a little ways off from Mallory Comerford‘s D3 record of 1:48.07. Woodbury went 51.53 to win the 100, about 1 second off Comerford’s D3 record of 50.46. Woodbury was also on the 200 free relay, anchoring for the team of Jordan Murrell, Charlotte Trunsky, and Sydney Allison, who combined to go 1:37.85. Woodbury also anchored the 400 free relay, made up of Murrell, Trunsky, and Camille Misra, who came in first with a 3;33.38.

Rhianna Hensler took the 100 fly with a new Division 3 MHSAA state record, posting a 55.67. Hensler also took the 50 free with a time of 23.78. Madelyn Cislo won the 200 IM in a new D3 MHSAA state record time of 2:03.78. Cislo also broke the record in the 100 fly with a 55.90, but came in 2nd to Hensler.

Other Event Winners: