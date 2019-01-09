MacNeil, Knapton, Sehmann Tabbed for Big Ten Women’s Accolades

by SwimSwam 0

January 09th, 2019 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, Nebraska’s Abi Knapton and Wisconsin’s Emmy Sehmann garner awards.

Swimmer of the Week

Emmy Sehmann, Wisconsin

Sr. – Bowling Green, Ohio – Bowling Green

  • Earned three first-place finishes last week against Hawaii in the Badger’s first meet since Dec. 1
  • Recorded individual wins in the 50 freestyle (23.53) and 100 freestyle (51.32)
  • The 2017 Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns her first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Beata Nelson (Dec. 5, 2018)

Diver of the Week

Abi Knapton, Nebraska

Jr. – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha Marian

  • Finished first in the 3-meter (319.30) and platform (276.30) last week at the Wally Nakamoto Diving Invitational
  • Tallied NCAA Zone Championship qualifying scores in both events
  • 2018 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar
  • Earns her third career Diver of the Week award and second of the season
  • Last Nebraska Diver of the Week: Abi Knapton (Nov. 7, 2018)

Freshman of the Week

Maggie MacNeil, Michigan

London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary

  • Earned four first-place finishes last week, helping Michigan win the Orange Bowl Classic against Minnesota State and Monmouth
  • Won and set meet records in the 50 butterfly (26.87), 50 backstroke (27.36), 200 medley relay (1:52.28) and 200 freestyle (1:44.00)
  • Earns her fourth Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Dec. 5, 2018)

2018-19 Big Ten Women’s Swimmer/Diver Weekly Honorees
Oct. 3
S: Catie DeLoof, Sr., MICH

D: Christy Cutshaw, So., MICH

D: Amanda Ling, So., MSU

F: Victoria Kwan, MICH

Oct. 10

S: Ally McHugh, Sr., PSU

D: Christina Crowell, Jr., PSU

F: Madison Murtagh, PSU

Oct. 17

S: Lilly King, Sr., IND

S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS

D: Kristen Hayden, Jr., MINN

F: Marie Schobel, PSU

Oct. 24

S: Lilly King, Sr., IND

D: Mariam Khamis, Sr., MINN

F: Abbey Kilgallon, MINN

Oct. 31

S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Jr., MINN

D: Olivia Rosendahl, Sr., NU

F: Jasmine Hellmer, NU

Nov. 7

S: Siobhan Haughey, Sr., MICH

D: Abi Knapton, So., NEB

D: Emily Bretscher. Jr., PUR

F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH

Nov. 14

S: Lilly King, Sr., IND

D: Olivia Rosendahl, Sr., NU

F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH

Nov. 21

S: Lilly King, Sr., IND

D: Jayah Mathews, So., IOWA

F: Noelle Peplowski, IND

Dec. 5

S: Beata Nelson, Jr., WIS

D: Nikki Canale, So., MICH

F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH

Dec. 12

S: Kelsey Drake, So., IOWA

D: Jayah Mathews, So., IOWA

F: Sam Tamborski, IOWA

Jan. 9

S: Emmy Sehmann, Sr., WIS

D: Abi Knapton, Jr., NEB

F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!