MacNeil, Knapton, Sehmann Tabbed for Big Ten Women’s Accolades

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, Nebraska’s Abi Knapton and Wisconsin’s Emmy Sehmann garner awards.
Swimmer of the Week
Emmy Sehmann, Wisconsin
Sr. – Bowling Green, Ohio – Bowling Green
- Earned three first-place finishes last week against Hawaii in the Badger’s first meet since Dec. 1
- Recorded individual wins in the 50 freestyle (23.53) and 100 freestyle (51.32)
- The 2017 Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Wisconsin Swimmer of the Week: Beata Nelson (Dec. 5, 2018)
Diver of the Week
Abi Knapton, Nebraska
Jr. – Omaha, Neb. – Omaha Marian
- Finished first in the 3-meter (319.30) and platform (276.30) last week at the Wally Nakamoto Diving Invitational
- Tallied NCAA Zone Championship qualifying scores in both events
- 2018 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar
- Earns her third career Diver of the Week award and second of the season
- Last Nebraska Diver of the Week: Abi Knapton (Nov. 7, 2018)
Freshman of the Week
Maggie MacNeil, Michigan
London, Ontario – Sir Frederick Banting Secondary
- Earned four first-place finishes last week, helping Michigan win the Orange Bowl Classic against Minnesota State and Monmouth
- Won and set meet records in the 50 butterfly (26.87), 50 backstroke (27.36), 200 medley relay (1:52.28) and 200 freestyle (1:44.00)
- Earns her fourth Freshman of the Week award
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Dec. 5, 2018)
2018-19 Big Ten Women’s Swimmer/Diver Weekly Honorees
Oct. 3
S: Catie DeLoof, Sr., MICH
D: Christy Cutshaw, So., MICH
D: Amanda Ling, So., MSU
F: Victoria Kwan, MICH
Oct. 10
S: Ally McHugh, Sr., PSU
D: Christina Crowell, Jr., PSU
F: Madison Murtagh, PSU
Oct. 17
S: Lilly King, Sr., IND
S: Beata Nelson, Sr., WIS
D: Kristen Hayden, Jr., MINN
F: Marie Schobel, PSU
Oct. 24
S: Lilly King, Sr., IND
D: Mariam Khamis, Sr., MINN
F: Abbey Kilgallon, MINN
Oct. 31
S: Lindsey Kozelsky, Jr., MINN
D: Olivia Rosendahl, Sr., NU
F: Jasmine Hellmer, NU
Nov. 7
S: Siobhan Haughey, Sr., MICH
D: Abi Knapton, So., NEB
D: Emily Bretscher. Jr., PUR
F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH
Nov. 14
S: Lilly King, Sr., IND
D: Olivia Rosendahl, Sr., NU
F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH
Nov. 21
S: Lilly King, Sr., IND
D: Jayah Mathews, So., IOWA
F: Noelle Peplowski, IND
Dec. 5
S: Beata Nelson, Jr., WIS
D: Nikki Canale, So., MICH
F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH
Dec. 12
S: Kelsey Drake, So., IOWA
D: Jayah Mathews, So., IOWA
F: Sam Tamborski, IOWA
Jan. 9
S: Emmy Sehmann, Sr., WIS
D: Abi Knapton, Jr., NEB
F: Maggie MacNeil, MICH
