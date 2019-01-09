NCAA Championship Tickets Will Go on Sale on February 1st

The general public will be able to purchase tickets to both the men’s and women’s Division I NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships starting on February 1st. This comes a few days after the January 25th deadline for teams to submit request for family tickets of competing athletes.

2019 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships Schedule:

Women’s Championship: March 20th-23rd, 2019, University of Texas

Men’s Championship: March 27th-30th, 2019, University of Texas

Teams can request as many tickets as they want from the NCAA, with the first 40 per-team being a priority, and additional requests being allocated after-the-fact. This becomes a bit of a guessing game, because teams must pay for their tickets up front, before invites are announced – though even if they don’t have qualifiers, they can still keep their requested tickets.

Those tickets are often for family members of competing athletes, but are many times also given to friends and program alumni – there are no apparent restrictions on who teams can request tickets for (or if there are, they aren’t enforced). In the past, this has caused issues where venues have sold out before the public had a chance to purchase tickets; that’s less of a concern at the University of Texas, the 2019 host, where the seating capacity is 1,800.

All-sessions tickets for the general public, if there are any remaining, then go on sale on February 1st; with any remaining single session tickets going on sale starting March 11th for women and March 18th for men.